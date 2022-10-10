Read full article on original website
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two […]
wcyb.com
Father and son shot in Dickenson County shooting
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — According to Dickenson County Sheriff Fleming, a firearm was fired inside a residence just before 9 p.m. on Carter Stanley Highway. A father and son were both shot. They were both flown to area hospitals and are in stable but critical condition. The investigation...
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
Greene County shooting suspect in custody
Greene County officials are investigating after a shooting left a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to the county's sheriff.
Carter County man accused of statutory rape, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a Carter County man has been charged with statutory rape after a juvenile was found inside his home.
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
Truck crashes into Little Caesars & injures worker, Erwin police chief says
First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.
wcyb.com
Man crashes pickup into Erwin Little Caesars, employee taken to hospital, police say
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man crashed a pickup truck into the Erwin Little Caesars and an employee was taken to a local hospital Tuesday, according to the Erwin Police Department. Police responded to the restaurant on N. Main Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. According to Erwin Police Chief...
Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be […]
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
993thex.com
Greeneville man wanted in connection to shooting; considered armed & dangerous
A Greeneville man is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, John Jacob “Dylan” Waldrop is wanted for aggravated assault after a female victim reported being shot in her leg at around 1:30 PM.
Johnson City Press
Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022
WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
Convicted Carter Co. killer to face trial in March
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County man who was previously convicted in the death of his elderly neighbor is now slated to face another trial on sex crimes with a child. According to Carter County Court officials, Chad Benfield’s charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation […]
wcyb.com
Johnson City man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend while she was holding 2-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her 2-month-old baby was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police. Jordan Pierce was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls, and two counts of violation of an order...
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
wcyb.com
Local prosecutor blasts Ballad Health's alleged treatment of rape victim
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The District Attorney for the First Judicial District in Tennessee, Steve Finney, sent a letter to Ballad Health, demanding answers about the alleged treatment of a rape victim at one of their hospitals. According to the letter, Finney states, on September 27, 2022, an...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
993thex.com
Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases
A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
