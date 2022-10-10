ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Father and son shot in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — According to Dickenson County Sheriff Fleming, a firearm was fired inside a residence just before 9 p.m. on Carter Stanley Highway. A father and son were both shot. They were both flown to area hospitals and are in stable but critical condition. The investigation...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Patton
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022

WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
WISE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WJHL

Convicted Carter Co. killer to face trial in March

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County man who was previously convicted in the death of his elderly neighbor is now slated to face another trial on sex crimes with a child. According to Carter County Court officials, Chad Benfield’s charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases

A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy