WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO