Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris ducks Latin America despite assignment to discover the 'root causes' of illegal immigration
Vice President Kamala Harris has spent only three days over the course of two trips to Latin America since she took office as border encounters hit an all-time high.
Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances
KYIV, UKRAINE — (AP) — In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin...
Column-G7 'recognizing' FX disruption is damp squib :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's solo battle against an overvalued U.S. dollar may feel a little lonelier after it met G7 finance chiefs in Washington this week - and possible yearend market ructions may see its allies regret that.
Comments / 0