The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to take their children and flee, in one of the starkest signs yet that Moscow is losing its grip on territory it claims to have annexed.Vladimir Saldo publicly asked for Moscow’s help transporting civilians to safer regions of Russia, and Russian authorities have promised free accommodation to all residents who flee.“Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks,” Mr Saldo said, adding that citizens would be offered the chance to move to other parts of Russia.“We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region,...

POLITICS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO