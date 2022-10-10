Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
8-0-6, FB: 2
(eight, zero, six; FB: two)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
8-0-6, FB: 2
(eight, zero, six; FB: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0