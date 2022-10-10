Just Released Major Price Reduction on 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots 3,4 and 9 are available $115,000.each. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.

