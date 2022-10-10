Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Dover Parks & Rec Dept. continues drawdown of Silver Lake
Homeowners living on Dover’s Silver Lake have a couple of weeks to clean up around their property and schedule maintenance on their docks. That's because the annual drawdown of the lake is underway. Silver Lake holds millions of gallons of water - water that is the source for the...
Cape Gazette
Quail Run Milton, De. MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION on building lots
Just Released Major Price Reduction on 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots 3,4 and 9 are available $115,000.each. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
WBOC
Ocean Pines Announces Brief Service Interruptions for Comcast/Xfinity Customers
OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractor work during the next two weeks may cause temporary service outages for Comcast/Xfinity customers in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Association said Thursday. Rachel Buckley, a representative from Xfinity, said crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Service interruptions are...
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location
After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington announces parking enforcement overhaul
Wilmington Mayor Purzycki said his office is overhauling the city’s parking enforcement program. The mayor’s office says the revamp includes lowering parking ticket prices from $40 to $25, changing residential parking permits and improving signage and communications with the public. Residents have often complained about the city’s parking...
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 Southbound in Wilmington to close Friday-Tuesday
I-95 Southbound in Wilmington will be closed for an extended weekend as DelDOT gets closer to the end of the "Restore the Corridor" project. The highway will close from Route 202 down to the I-495 split from 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 until the following Tuesday, October 18 at 5 a.m.
WDEL 1150AM
Seaford industrial park fire injures 5 firefighters; ash falls over local community
A fire at an industrial park in Seaford has left portions of the city dealing with floating ash debris and air- or water-quality issues, as five firefighters required hospital treatment. According to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, the firefighters suffered burns or other injuries and were released after responding to...
WBOC
Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish
LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Wilmington mayor announces series of parking reforms
Wilmoington Mayor Purzycki said his Administration announced on a series of reforms for Wilmington’s parking, permitting, ticketing, and towing systems that include a reduction in the cost of parking tickets. The Mayor said his Administration has been working with Council Member Maria Cabrera for months on the reforms, and...
WMDT.com
Milford PD Corporal named Officer of the Quarter
MILFORD, Del. – Milford Corporal Jonathan Ricketts was named Officer of the Quarter. He got this award for his hard work and dedication. We’re told he always goes above and beyond and takes up many responsibilities outside his daily duties. We want to hear your good news, just...
delawaretoday.com
9 Collectible Pieces to Add Character to Your Delaware Home
Adobe Stock | FollowTheFlow. All product photos are courtesy of respective brands. To elevate your space and add an artsy touch, try incorporating statement collectible pieces from around the First State. Kader Boly Original Multicolor Abstract Faces. $4,800 | 24 feet by 36 feet | Marché, Kennett Square. Collectible...
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
WBOC
Dangerous Driving Discussed In County Council Meeting
DENTON, Md. - Two neighbors voiced their concerns of unsafe speeding during a Caroline County Council meeting. Drivers speeding down Mitchell Rd. raised concern for some neighbors. Jon Stoltzfus and Mike Leonard voiced their concern of safety for their property, children, and the drivers themselves, during Tuesday's public comment. Stoltzfus...
Local family practitioner passes away
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
Cape Gazette
Carneiro Nails and Spa cuts ribbon in Milton
Carneiro Nails and Spa held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 9 at its new location in downtown Milton. Carneiro, 109 Federal St., was founded by Kabreah Carneiro and offers styles of nails such as acrylic, gel, nail art and natural overlays, as well as manicures, pedicures, facials, lashes, waxing and makeup. The salon began taking new clients Oct. 11.
Cape Gazette
Spraying for phragmites in Lewes
A city contractor recently sprayed Lewes marshes for phragmites. The invasive perennial reed grass degrades wetland and coastal areas by crowding native plants, blocking shoreline views and reducing access for animals. The plant is also a fire hazard, and property owners along the canal have raised concerns.
Wilmington, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wilmington. The St. Elizabeths High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 13, 2022, 15:30:00. The Academy of St. Elizabeth soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 13, 2022, 15:30:00.
visitrehoboth.com
The Tastiest Fall Food & Drinks at the Delaware Beaches
Sweater weather is officially upon us at the Delaware beaches! Time to open the windows to the crisp autumn air, gather around bonfires, and enjoy some delicious fall treats around Rehoboth, Lewes, Ocean View, and Bethany! Let’s be honest, we all love pumpkin everything and those cozy fall meals.
