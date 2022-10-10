Read full article on original website
Related
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving NBC? Why She’s Been Missing From the ‘Today' Show
If you’re a regular viewer of the Today show, you’ve likely seen Dylan Dreyer on your screen as you enjoy your morning coffee. The meteorologist and co-host of the news program’s third hour has been with Today since 2012. While most people tune in to see Dylan’s...
Today host Carson Daly shares health update with co-hosts on live TV after undergoing major surgery
CARSON Daly paid a surprise visit to the Today Show on Thursday to share a major health update. The Today host revealed he is recovering from his now second back surgery in three months, after dealing with chronic pain for years. On Thursday, Carson dialed in virtually to update co-hosts...
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Today’s Al Roker reveals why he’s not helping with Hurricane Ian coverage – and ‘it’s not because I’m on vacation’
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has revealed that he has Covid-19 in a video he shared with fans who have been concerned about his unexpected absence from the morning program. Al, 68, posted a video to Instagram explaining that he's feeling fine and hopes to get back to the Today...
Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Today host Dylan Dreyer claps back after ‘rude’ troll posts ‘crushing’ comment about her, Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Dylan Dreyer has clapped back after an online troll posted a rude comment about her and her co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The harsh comment has come as the meteorologist has been celebrating a major career accomplishment this week. Dylan released her second children's book, entitled Misty...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars
About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak laughs at contestant after he revealed his guitars were ‘stolen’ in cringe moment
WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak has not had the best reaction to a player's sad story about his stolen instruments. The awkward exchange occurred as Pat was learning a bit of background on each contestant. When it got to contestant Jesse, he shared: "... I'm a musician. I compose...
NBC News
515K+
Followers
57K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4