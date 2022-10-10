ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Columbia Missourian

Suspect charged in Excelsior Springs kidnapping case

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and appeared...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Columbia Missourian

No. 19 Kansas likely missing QB Daniels for trip to Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas will likely be without star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who hurt his right shoulder in last week’s loss to TCU, leaving backup Jason Bean to start when the No. 19 Jayhawks visit struggling Oklahoma on Saturday. Daniels was hurt just before halftime of the 38-31...
LAWRENCE, KS

