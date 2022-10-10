ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Quincy woman killed in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday.  The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
QUINCY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland

RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
RICHLAND, WA
Connell, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi rollover spills apples

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bridge work on SR 17 to require lane closures

MESA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will complete bridge work on State Route 17 on October 13. Bridges between Road 170 in Mesa through the US 395 intersection will be worked on. Drivers can expect a one-lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the...
MESA, WA
#Power Pole#Traffic Accident#Warehouse Lane#Connell Fire
ncwlife.com

Two elementary schools outside Moses Lake placed on lockdown

A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were put into lockdown this morning because of two of burglary suspects holed up in a nearby home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown is in place at North Elementary School on West Craig Street and Larson Heights Elementary School, both in the Larson Community just outside Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wash.- Fire crews remain on scene of a morning fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth. The fire is reportedly out, but crews continue to monitor hot spots. According to Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire District 6, a special crew will be needed to remove the burnt seeds from the facility.
PLYMOUTH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Falsely reported stolen car crashes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the report of a stolen car on the night of October, 10, in the area of Glade and Dogwood. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Deputies arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed and rolled...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla Fire gets new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13. The new tool will reduce the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen charged in fatal crash

WALLA WALLA – A teenage girl from Walla Walla has been formally charged with vehicular homicide after she was involved in a crash early Saturday that killed Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla. Blocklinger was a freshman at Walla Walla High School. Court documents state the 17-year-old driver called...
WALLA WALLA, WA

