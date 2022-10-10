Read full article on original website
Quincy woman killed in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
Grant County woman ejected in rollover accident west of George
GEORGE, Wash. — A woman from Quincy lost control of her car while driving in a remote part of Grant County on Wednesday night and died at the scene from her injuries. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. She was heading eastbound on...
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
Semi rollover spills apples
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road.
BREAKING NEWS: Burglary in Adair Community Causes Lockdown in Moses Lake
Update: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:53 p.m. Moses Lake Police and Grant Count County Sheriff's Office found the suspect inside the attic of the home and was captured by a K9. Suspect now being treated for his contact with the K9. Around 12:30 p.m., North Elementary and Larson Heights were...
Bridge work on SR 17 to require lane closures
MESA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will complete bridge work on State Route 17 on October 13. Bridges between Road 170 in Mesa through the US 395 intersection will be worked on. Drivers can expect a one-lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the...
Burglary suspect in custody, lockdowns lifted at Larson Heights schools
GRANT CO., Wash. — Authorities have taken a man into custody who prompted school lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders in the Larson Heights area Thursday morning. All orders have been lifted. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the man is one of two suspects in a home burglary on Adair Street. They say the victim was woken up by two people...
Driver reports vehicle stolen following rollover crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A person is facing charges for a crash they allegedly lied about. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft in the area of Glade Road, just north of Dogwood Road overnight Monday, Oct. 10. Officials say deputies...
Two elementary schools outside Moses Lake placed on lockdown
A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were put into lockdown this morning because of two of burglary suspects holed up in a nearby home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown is in place at North Elementary School on West Craig Street and Larson Heights Elementary School, both in the Larson Community just outside Moses Lake.
Fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wash.- Fire crews remain on scene of a morning fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth. The fire is reportedly out, but crews continue to monitor hot spots. According to Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire District 6, a special crew will be needed to remove the burnt seeds from the facility.
Falsely reported stolen car crashes in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the report of a stolen car on the night of October, 10, in the area of Glade and Dogwood. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Deputies arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed and rolled...
Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
Walla Walla Fire gets new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13. The new tool will reduce the...
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
Teen charged in fatal crash
WALLA WALLA – A teenage girl from Walla Walla has been formally charged with vehicular homicide after she was involved in a crash early Saturday that killed Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla. Blocklinger was a freshman at Walla Walla High School. Court documents state the 17-year-old driver called...
