veronews.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in house fire near 4th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was killed and two others injured in a Thursday morning house fire that happened near 4th Street and U.S. 1, fire rescue officials said. Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 9:57 a.m. at the single-family home, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said. Fire rescue crews removed three residents from the home and extinguished the blaze.
wflx.com
Teens help victims after boat crashes in Martin County
Three teenagers from Martin County were truly at the right place at the right time when a boat carrying six people crashed into a channel marker Friday night on the St. Lucie River. When the collision happened, Nash Kennedy, Jack Aubuchon and Riley Kirby said they were on the water,...
Indian River Co. builder arrested on multiple charges
An Indian River County builder is in custody after Contact 5 reported earlier this year that several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed.
spacecoastdaily.com
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
WESH
16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting
MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
cw34.com
Construction business owner arrested for fraud in Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a construction business in Vero Beach has been arrested for fraud, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say they arrested Dillon Slater, 30, owner of Slater Construction LLC., for defrauding nearly $400,000 from at least 4 victims.
wflx.com
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the detective was having a get-together with friends at their residence. At some point, the detective showed two friends their gun...
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, sheriff's office says
St. Lucie County deputies on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.
cbs12.com
Four patients airlifted after major crash in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a major crash in Pahokee on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said four trauma alerts were issued, and all four were transported by Trauma Hawks in less than 16 minutes to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl
During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
click orlando
Melbourne bar closes months after deadly shooting
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Seven months after police said Elvin Clark stood on a packed dance floor and fatally shot a man and wounded a bartender at a Melbourne bar, the business is now closed and a new one is moving in. Following the shooting at Off The Traxx, which...
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter
Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County. Officials in Tequesta and Jupiter said drivers should avoid multiple intersections.
wflx.com
3 people arrested in Okeechobee County drug bust
Three Okeechobee residents were arrested Tuesday following a drug bust in Okeechobee County. The Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force Special Response Team along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement served a probable cause at a residence located in the 16000 block of NW 282th Street.
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
Lodging
Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach Opens
VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open
Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 12
Ruth Chrzan Cook, age 89, passed away October 4, 2022, in Vero Beach, FL. She was born February 12, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Aaron and Sarah Slutsky (Zelda Patlove). After vacationing in Vero Beach for many years, Ruth moved here in 2017 from Woodstock, New York.
