Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Bangor Alternative Baseball set to host local celebrity game
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time for this year’s Bangor Alternative Baseball Local Celebrity Game at Mansfield Stadium. The Sunday afternoon showdown features an all-star matchup between the Bangor squad and local media personalities, players, and coaches. The players are ready to cap off their expanded-scrimmage August-October schedule...
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
Maine football featuring high school teammates on next level
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine football team features two pairs of high school teammates now playing on the college level. Robby Riobe and Tyrese Baptiste come from Everett High School in Massachusetts. Riobe said it’s like the Alabama of Massachusetts, with double-digit state titles since 2000, including a back-to-back...
More than 150 skeletons on display for Halloween in Hampden
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s something spooky in Hampden and everyone is welcome to check it out. At 33 Liberty Avenue you can see skeletons of all shapes and sizes. Skeleton mastermind Anthony Liberatore says there are over 150 of them. Some of them are even 12 feet tall....
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
New ‘Riverwalk’ to open along the Union River in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail in Ellsworth along the Union River Thursday. The “River walk” is a rehabilitated path that runs from behind the Ellsworth Public library along the Union River to an ADA-accessible overlook. It’s part of a larger concept to build a Union River Trail that will extend both north and south around the city.
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Ellsworth Riverwalk celebrates grand opening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in Ellsworth to take in the great outdoors and get your steps in, too. Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Heart of Ellsworth and Ellsworth Garden Club cut the ribbon on the new river walk behind Ellsworth Public Library Thursday. The trail is beginner-...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
‘Fright at the Fort’ returns for 21st year this Saturday
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - After three years of resting peacefully, the time has come for Fright at the Fort in Prospect to make a return. TV5 went behind-the-scenes of the display Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a different experience every night,” said Dean Martin, Executive Director of Friends of Fort Knox....
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
Apple Picking: A Maine fall tradition for locals and tourists alike
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Johnston’s Orchards in Ellsworth has been in the family since the 1950′s. There are around two thousand apple trees there, spread over twenty acres. According to Owner Brett Johnston, the orchard has enough variety for everyone. “I have McIntosh, Cortlands, Northern Spies, Ida Reds,...
Bangor to consider tiny home developments
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council will soon consider allowing tiny home developments in the city. Each tiny home would be 400 square feet or less, with a lot size of at least 1,000 feet including one parking space. The proposed ordinance would allow for tiny home developments, something...
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday. The mile and half walk will start at Head of Falls Park in Waterville and will go around the downtown area. Although registration for the walk is free and starts at 9...
Bison Transport to acquire Pottles Transportation by the end of the month
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Bison Transport announced Wednesday that effective at the end of the month, the Canadian based company will acquire Pottle’s Transportation. Headquartered in Hermon, Pottle’s is a truckload carrier founded more than 60 years ago by Cliff Pottle then owned by his son, Barry Pottle.
Help seniors facing food insecurity with Fight Hunger Bags
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a way to support the community and the environment. Eastern Area Agency on Aging and Hannaford Supermarkets have teamed up. The stores at the Airport Mall and Stillwater Avenue locations are offering Fight Hunger Bags. The reusable bags are $2.50. Eastern Area Agency on...
High school football is on TV5 this week, but it will be on Thursday night
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - High school football is back on TV5 this week, but it will be on Thursday night. Thursday, we’ll be heading to Pittsfield where MCI will take on Foxcroft academy. The game was supposed to be played Friday night but has been moved because of the...
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
