KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon. According to the KCPD, Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 9800 block of Overhill Road. That is just south of Bannister Park and to the west of James A. Reed Road.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 56 MINUTES AGO