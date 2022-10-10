ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
KCTV 5

One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
KCTV 5

KCPD trying to locate 13-year-old not seen since Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday morning. According to the police, Javontez Wilcox was last seen leaving his residence near 117th Terrace and Food Lane on Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. For...
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing 66-year-old last seen Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon. According to the KCPD, Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 9800 block of Overhill Road. That is just south of Bannister Park and to the west of James A. Reed Road.
KCTV 5

New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. Oak Grove High School hosts forum in response to fentanyl poisonings.
