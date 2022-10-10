Read full article on original website
Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
Man dies in Kansas City shooting at 81st and Paseo, police say
A man died Thursday after a morning shooting near 81st Street and the Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
Man dead, another injured in Grandview park shooting
Grandview police are investigating a double shooting at O'Donnell Park that killed one man and seriously injured a second victim.
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
KCPD trying to locate 13-year-old not seen since Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday morning. According to the police, Javontez Wilcox was last seen leaving his residence near 117th Terrace and Food Lane on Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. For...
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO.
KCPD looking for missing 66-year-old last seen Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon. According to the KCPD, Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 9800 block of Overhill Road. That is just south of Bannister Park and to the west of James A. Reed Road.
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
Grandview police find one man critically shot and another dead in O'Donnell Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Grandview police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead the night before. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at Jackson County’s O'Donnell Park. When they arrived, officers found 34-year-old...
New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. Oak Grove High School hosts forum in response to fentanyl poisonings.
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for death of friend’s mom
Topeka teenager Amadeus Ballou-Meyer has been sentenced in the death of his friend's mother Hester Workman, who was killed in 2021.
Man charged after Raytown police pursuit for Walmart theft
A man faces charges after Raytown police say he pulled out a gun and turned toward officers after a chase following a theft report at a Walmart.
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
1 in custody after Thursday morning deadly shooting in KCMO
Police arrested one man after Thursday morning shooting killed a man in KCMO. Officers found the victim, an adult male, at 7:30 a.m. near a business in the 8100 block of The Paseo.
