Police are reportedly hunting a white teenage boy armed with a long rifle after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that is now confirmed to have left five people dead.The mayor of Raleigh said one of those killed is an off-duty police officer. There were reports earlier that the gunman had been captured but police now say the gunman has been “contained” in a residence in the area.He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 MINUTES AGO