CAMP HALE, Eagle County — “Mr. President, welcome to Camp Hale, welcome to Colorado,” proclaimed Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday to a large round of applause from U.S. Forest Service employees, Eagle County locals and statewide dignitaries, all gathered for the designation of The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
On a historic day in Eagle County, lots of people had lots to say about President Joe Biden’s visit to designate his administration’s first national monument. Here’s a roundup of quotes from elected officials and locals on the significance of the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
It’s not every day that the president pays a visit to Eagle County. While Joe Biden’s whirlwind trip from the airport in Gypsum up to Camp Hale via motorcade and then back onto Air Force One before flying off to California brought the Secret Service, White House staff and numerous people to town from Washington D.C., it was also made possible thanks to the coordination of many local individuals, businesses, agencies and organizations.
Kathy Chandler-Henry, Matt Scherr, Jeanne McQueeney, Josh Blanchard, Tamara Pogue, and Elisabeth Lawrence. As county commissioners from Summit and Eagle counties, we are incredibly excited about the new national monument featuring Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range. Our counties are at the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that make our state famous across the world. Their scenic beauty and endless adventures are treasures that are loved by millions of people. The designation of this new national monument will help us protect and enhance the area and its legacy.
The Camp Hale site that President Joe Biden is set to designate as a national monument Wednesday encompasses much more than the former site of the barracks in the Pando Valley. The training site was chosen specifically for its surrounding mountain terrain and wilderness, which is where the 10th Mountain Division spent the majority of its time training in similar, and often harsher, conditions that soldiers would face on the frontlines in Northern Italy.
