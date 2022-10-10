Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield's challenge? Getting others to believe in him again
Listening to Baker Mayfield, never mind the injured ankle, bruised ego, ailing performance record and all, is like attending a seminar that extols the virtues of positive thinking. Point out that his job is being called into question, and he’ll challenge you, and demand to know if you’re one of...
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further...
FOX Sports
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie’s first as a pro came at a big moment. Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. “It was a huge,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We’ve been on a skid lately, we’ve been in some tough games, had some tough go’s with it. This one was huge.” This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of drama down the stretch.
FOX Sports
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Cooper Rush has given Cowboys fans hope — and an exhilarating ride
Soon enough, and with no shortage of sentimental sadness, the Great Cooper Rush Adventure of 2022 will come to an end. And when it does, one of the most enjoyably unexpected chapters of these unpredictable times in the National Football League will be in the books, a rather delightful vignette about one hurt thumb, two QBs, three key developments and four big wins.
FOX Sports
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The stakes in the NFL are getting higher. After an exciting Week 5, many teams are establishing their dominance in the league, while others fall by the wayside. This has shaken up the rankings on Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy." Here is the updated list of top 10 teams in the...
FOX Sports
Hot Vikings pose tough Week 6 test for ebbing Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel views adversity as an opportunity. His top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, are in the concussion protocol. The Dolphins have lost two straight after starting 3-0. And Miami will start a rookie quarterback Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
FOX Sports
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Bengals-Saints, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) head to Nola to face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) in Week 6. The Bengals are coming off of a close 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Saints are fresh off a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Which team will battle their way back to .500 this Sunday?
FOX Sports
How Niners safety Talanoa Hufanga became one of NFL’s best defenders
Michael Stair witnessed Talanoa Hufanga's athleticism and ultra-competitiveness up close as the basketball coach at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, Oregon. Hufanga was his best defensive player, but he sometimes released some frustration by going for a rim-rattling dunk on the offensive end of the floor, like in this memorable play during his junior season.
FOX Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
Comments / 0