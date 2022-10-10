ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Marcus Maye
Chris Olave
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw. Green played...
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL

