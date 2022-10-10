ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Suicide rates in the military rise at an alarming rate

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiEpw_0iTnJg3Q00

On World Mental Health Day, the Department of Defense released data showing an alarming rise in suicides in the military.

The rise is staggering: the Department of Defense reports there has been a 40% increase in suicides from 2015 to 2020 among active-duty service members. The rates shot up by 15% in 2020 alone. Experts say the pandemic is definitely one of the reasons why, but it's more than that.

"(A)s time has gone on, we've seen a really difficult struggle in the work field specifically in the mental health work field where there are just not enough providers for the help that's needed, and for the work that needs to be done. So, I think a lot of people get discouraged, ending up on waiting lists," said Miranda Briggs, the president and CEO of Fight The War Within.

"(T)hey were no stranger to these difficult times that that held, the tragedy that that was," said Jennifer Smith, the director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic . "Many of them deployed stateside for numerous tasks and duties that we were not privy to as civilians, and so that's definitely played a part in that."

Veteran Ricky Johnson also notes that former service members can struggle with their identity, and by extension their mental health, after leaving the military.

"That was a pinnacle of our career, the pinnacle of our life. We had responsibility, purpose. We were in a top physical condition. We were respected. Take that away from people, you know, a lot of individuals have a hard time transitioning through that."

Briggs lost her husband, a veteran, to suicide, back in 2018, just days after their daughter was born. She says she is heartbroken because despite her husband's cries for help, his service providers brushed them to the side. Losing him inspired her to create her suicide prevention organization, Fight The War Within.

"We need to start thinking about what we do outside of that installation as a community. How can we start to invite and include active duty, to know that there are resources outside of your chain of command? Outside of the protocol that you may feel you have to--you know you have to go through. If that is preventing you from getting care that's not OK," Briggs said.

Johnson notes suicide isn't just an issue for service members, but also for their families. Johnson lost his son to suicide in 2015. It's a loss Johnson in part attributes to his own battles with drugs after being in the service. He says he wants his story to teach other people how individuals' poor conduct impacts the mental health of those around them. He says fighting suicide has to be a community effort:

"We have to come together to, you know. Communicate, have empathy, have compassion...We all need connection. We all need to feel like we matter to somebody."

Last month, President Biden outlined a strategy specifically targeting suicide prevention. The Army also put out new guidelines to commanders on addressing mental health in the ranks. Veteran Affairs drew awareness to its counseling services by issuing a statement saying in part:

"A top clinical priority is preventing suicide among ALL Veterans - including those who do not, and may never, seek care within the VA health care system. Veterans in mental health crisis are encouraged to get help right away. There is help."

The VA encourages active and former service members to call the Veterans Crisis Line if they're struggling with their mental health. It's open 24/7, and family members and caregivers for veterans can also call if they need support.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants

A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Johnson
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

An end strength crisis is here for the Army

There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Suicide Prevention#World Mental Health Day#Veteran#The Department Of Defense
MilitaryTimes

Does the Army ask soldiers to do too many surveys? Maybe, expert says

WASHINGTON — One key idea floating around the 2022 Association of the U.S. Army conference this year is the service’s across-the-board need to collect, analyze and take action on massive amounts of data, which lies at the core of its new “information advantage doctrine.”. But data doesn’t...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022

The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops warn ‘extremely woke’ culture hurting military; standards ignored for fear of being ‘labeled racist, sexist’

Current and former U.S. troops, including those who served in special operations units, are sounding the alarm that the U.S. military is prioritizing “wokeness” over warfighting. They say this “woke” culture is wreaking havoc on military preparedness, the troops warned, and contributing to the service’s recruitment challenges.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biological weapons threat evolving, experts say

The threat from biological weapons use by nations or terrorists is entering an era of potentially heightened risk, but the dimensions of the danger are not yet clear, a panel of experts said Friday. The event took place at RAND Corp., and involved two top House Intelligence Committee Republicans from...
OHIO STATE
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy