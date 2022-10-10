ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmead, TX

Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks gets stand-by counsel

Bell County (FOX 44) — Cedric Marks will have a co-stand-by counsel as he goes to trial for the murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. John P. Galligan will sit beside Marks. That decision came out of a pre-trial hearing that took place on Tuesday. Marks is representing...
Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Killeen shooting suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in home

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight incident involving a shooting suspect who barricaded himself in a residence. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation it revealed that...
Man barricaded after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
Capital murder trial in Bellmead shooting postponed two weeks by juror's illness

A juror called in sick Tuesday, leading to a two-week delay at the start of a capital murder trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Judge Susan Kelly postponed the capital murder trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, until Oct. 24. Johnny Wilson stands accused of shooting and killing two relatives at a cookout in Bellmead in 2020. Court filings ahead of the anticipated start of opening arguments and testimony Tuesday also reveal Johnny Wilson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2003 murder conviction in Arkansas.
Copperas Cove police search for suspects in multiple robberies

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals connected to multiple burglaries. The police department shared several videos of the robberies on its Facebook page. Anyone who knows the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Criminal Investigations...
Sources: Accused McGregor shooter is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, two high-ranking law enforcement officials confirmed to KWTX. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired to...
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
Human remains found in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
