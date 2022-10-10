Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Woman accused of orchestrating drive-by shooting that killed Waco man charged with murder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who authorities say helped orchestrate a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Waco man in November 2020 was jailed Wednesday on a murder charge. Margaret Stewart, 30, was named in a sealed indictment Sept. 29 in the shooting death of Bryan Johnson,...
fox44news.com
Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks gets stand-by counsel
Bell County (FOX 44) — Cedric Marks will have a co-stand-by counsel as he goes to trial for the murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. John P. Galligan will sit beside Marks. That decision came out of a pre-trial hearing that took place on Tuesday. Marks is representing...
News Channel 25
Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KWTX
Killeen police ask public for help locating family of woman allegedly murdered by Ft. Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the family of the victim allegedly murdered by Fort Hood soldier Marcus Moore, 35. Court documents obtained by KWTX identified the victim as Phyllis Campbell. Police said she was fatally shot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Killeen shooting suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in home
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight incident involving a shooting suspect who barricaded himself in a residence. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation it revealed that...
fox44news.com
Man barricaded after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
WacoTrib.com
Capital murder trial in Bellmead shooting postponed two weeks by juror's illness
A juror called in sick Tuesday, leading to a two-week delay at the start of a capital murder trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Judge Susan Kelly postponed the capital murder trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, until Oct. 24. Johnny Wilson stands accused of shooting and killing two relatives at a cookout in Bellmead in 2020. Court filings ahead of the anticipated start of opening arguments and testimony Tuesday also reveal Johnny Wilson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2003 murder conviction in Arkansas.
Dallas Observer
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Denies Wearing Blackface During '80s Criminal Trespass Incident
A report by the far-right politics website Current Revolt claims Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was arrested in September 1983 for criminal trespass after he and others allegedly went into several apartments in blackface trying to frighten students at Baylor University. Backing up the claim is a Waco Police Department...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Copperas Cove police search for suspects in multiple robberies
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals connected to multiple burglaries. The police department shared several videos of the robberies on its Facebook page. Anyone who knows the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Criminal Investigations...
KWTX
Texas man convicted, sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A drug dealer and street gang member in the Killeen area, identified by authorities as Zytrell Horton, was convicted in the overdose death of a Fort Hood soldier and sentenced to 20 years in federal custody for distributing fentanyl, the U.S. Army announced. The investigation...
Man faces more than $150,000 in bills after shooting nearly took his life
A survivor of a shooting outside a Waco bar is looking for answers and asking for support as he continues his journey to recovery.
Temple man found shot after police respond to multiple reports of gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a man was shot. The department has stated that they were dispatched to the 300 block of E. French Ave. at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 11 after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Investigators looking into how long accused McGregor shooter had been in U.S.
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 was born in Mexico and is not a U.S. citizen, according to law enforcement sources. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired...
West Texas correctional officer accused of trying to bring PCP, fentanyl into prison using Febreze bottle
LAMESA, Texas — A West Texas prison correctional officer was arrested last week after officials say she tried to bring in liquid fentanyl and PCP into a prison unit using a Febreze spray bottle. Officer Gilma Parades was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of introducing prohibited items inside...
KWTX
Sources: Accused McGregor shooter is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, two high-ranking law enforcement officials confirmed to KWTX. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired to...
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
fox44news.com
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Comments / 0