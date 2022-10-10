ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

After Matt Rhule's firing, Steve Wilks steps into unwinnable battle too many Black coaches have fought

By Shalise Manza Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLWUz_0iTnJ9Co00

Your browser does not support iframes.

I really wish Steve Wilks had told David Tepper thanks but no thanks.

But I understand why he essentially had no choice other than saying yes.

Not long after the Carolina Panthers announced they had fired head coach Matt Rhule partway through the third year of his failed but highly lucrative tenure (he earned roughly $5.6 million for each of his 11 wins in 38 tries), they announced that Wilks, the secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator, would take over as interim head coach.

Wilks is now the 15th Black man to be an interim head coach in the NFL since 1990, or about 30 percent of the interim stints in the league over that time. Black coaches have gotten a chance to be a full-time head coach just 13 percent of the time over the same period, in a league where roughly two-third of players are Black.

It's a depressingly familiar situation: A white coach steers his team straight into the iceberg, and a Black coach is tasked with trying to keep it afloat for the remainder of a season, no matter how much water it has taken on. In that way, however, NFL teams are simply continuing the American tradition of relegating Black people to little more than the help, allowed to clean homes in neighborhoods they weren't allowed to live in or mopping the floors in schools they weren't allowed to learn in.

Wilks is a highly experienced coach, as are nearly all Black coaches who get a chance to become coordinators or head coaches. In 2018, after his first year as a defensive coordinator for these same Panthers, he finally got his chance to lead a team, hired by the Arizona Cardinals.

The hiring was doomed from the start. Wilks was saddled with a rookie quarterback playing behind a terrible line and an aging defense — all things that were the decision of the Cardinals general manager. And yet Wilks was fired after just one season, not the GM, replaced with alleged whiz kid Kliff Kingsbury.

Our beloved colleague, the late Terez Paylor, called Arizona's decision to fire Wilks "unfair and outrageous."

On Monday afternoon, Tepper, who has been a hot mess in his four-plus years as Carolina's team owner (and isn't making friends with would-be fans of the MLS team he brought to Charlotte or the people of Rock Hill, S.C. either), said he had spoken with Wilks, including about the possibility of becoming head coach full-time.

"No promises were made," Tepper said. "But if he does an incredible job, he'd have to be considered for that."

And there it is, laid bare. White coaches like Rhule can get seven-year, $62 million, fully guaranteed contracts with one bowl win in four tries as a college coach and despite never coaching one day in the NFL. But a Black man like Wilks, with 15 years on NFL sidelines and nearly 30 as a football coach, has to do an "incredible job" to even merit consideration for a full-time title.

What exactly constitutes an "incredible job?" It's nebulous, of course. At the moment, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are atop the NFC South at 3-2, so the one-win Panthers haven't completely fallen out of the division race with a dozen games to go. Do they have to win the division for the first time since 2015 for Wilks to even merit consideration? Get to the conference championship? Win the Super Bowl?

It's not like we haven't heard this before.

Nearly two years ago to the day, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank fired Dan Quinn and named Raheem Morris as interim head coach for the final 11 games of the season.

Blank, incredulously but not incredulously, said that if Morris went 11-0 as interim, "he's certainly going to be a candidate" for the job on a full-time basis. Blank went on to hire Arthur Smith, another young, white, so-called offensive guru, who has a whopping nine wins in 22 games so far and boasts the...{checks profootballreference.com}... 25th-ranked offense in the NFL at the moment.

The bar for Black coaches who want to lead NFL teams is so high even pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis couldn't clear it. The goal posts never stop moving for what a team owner or GM is supposedly looking for. No amount of Rooney Rule tinkering has changed much.

It's exhausting. It's enraging. It's heartbreaking.

But Wilks, who along with Ray Horton joined Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL in April, really had no choice but to take the interim role, because if he hadn't he'd have been painted as difficult or not serious about being a head coach again or whatever else the owner class says about Black men who dare to refuse to be a Rooney Rule box checker for yet another franchise with no intention of hiring someone that looks like them.

I wish Steve Wilks had told David Tepper no thanks. Really, I wish he'd said no thanks in much stronger language.

But I know he had little choice than to say yes.

Comments / 4

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation

Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Arthur Blank
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker

Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities

It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W

This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Former Maryland RB waived by Los Angeles Rams

Former Maryland RB Jake Funk is looking for a new NFL opportunity. Funk, in his second NFL season, was waived Tuesday by the Los Angeles Rams. Funk was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, his final season at Maryland. In 2021, the Rams selected him No. 233 overall in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers owner backs GM Scott Fitterer

“Scott [Fitterer] is our GM,” Tepper said during the post-Matt Rhule firing press conference. “There’s no thought of mind right now. Right now, my focus is [on Steve] Wilks and how he can have success in his new role.”. Fitterer, 48, spent the bulk of his front...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Sports Betting 101: Betting strategy

In order to win at anything, you need a strategy. Sports betting is no different. Find out everything you need to know to successfully wager on sports, from NFL to UFC. But what's the best way to get started developing a winning sports betting strategy? One great place is with our good friends at OddsChecker, who have created this handy guide to sports betting strategy that will get you on your way.
GAMBLING
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy