FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Wounded U.S. Army Captain presented with mortgage free smart home
U.S. Army Captain Derick Carver was welcomed to his brand-new mortgage-free smart home in Canyon Lake Thursday morning. 12 years ago, Captain Carver was serving in Afghanistan when his platoon was ambushed in a rocket and explosive attack, leading to Carver needing to have his leg amputated along with multiple other injuries.
KIPP Texas-San Antonio set to open first new campus in four years
SAN ANTONIO – KIPP Texas-San Antonio plans to open a new state-of-the-art campus in North Central San Antonio next August. It's the first new KIPP school in San Antonio in 4 years, and the first-ever outside of Loop-410. The new location will be home to two schools, KIPP Somos...
SA Pets Alive! in urgent need of fosters to help save lives
San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. This is the third time this week, 25 dogs or more were on the city's euthanasia list. Since October 1, 2022, SAPA! has saved 84 dogs and puppies through foster,...
San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America
San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO -- You may have not known his name, but you may have had his food. Heriberto R. Rios, who founded locally-known Rios Barbacoa, has died, according to family. He was 90 years old. Rios began the family-owned business in 1978 on Zarzamora St. on the south side that...
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday certified that 49 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month were victims of a crime. The move clears a pathway for those migrants to get a special visa to stay in the country that they otherwise would not have received.
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Come & visit the new, imaginative River Walk Public Art Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The River Walk has an exciting new cultural destination entitled the River Walk Public Art Garden. The outdoor museum showcases public art installations for both visitors and locals to enjoy. The garden provides a full public art experience, including free-standing sculptures and wall-mounted art installations. Once you...
U.S. Department of Labor & Sysco settle claims of hiring discrimination
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor and Sysco Central Texas reached an agreement following alleged hiring discrimination against applicants at Sysco’s New Braunfels distribution center. The agreement comes after allegations that between 2018 and 2020, Sysco discriminated against 180 female applicants and 190 black male applicants,...
New York Times finds major gaps in DPS findings relating to the Uvalde mass shooting
UVALDE, Texas - The New York Times is challenging the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigation into the Uvalde mass shooting. In a newly released article, the Times reported its analysis of footage and found major gaps and contradictions in the DPS findings. The report says former Uvalde Consolidated...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
Bexar County judge Nelson Wolff gives final 'State of the County' address
SAN ANTONIO - The end of an era at the annual State of the County address – the final one for longtime county judge Nelson Wolff. Hundreds of people were at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Antonio Wednesday to pay tribute and celebrate Wolff. 51 years of public...
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place despite EAA moving to Stage 4
SAN ANTONIO – While the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has declared Stage 4 water restrictions, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said that its customers will remain at Stage 2 for the time being. In a press statement, SAWS officials said EAA announced Stage 4 restrictions based on Comal...
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue-Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio, a family owned and family run business bringing original Mexican cuisine just a few hours north of the border. The restaurant has been serving the south side for the last 8 years while keeping its...
