San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Wounded U.S. Army Captain presented with mortgage free smart home

U.S. Army Captain Derick Carver was welcomed to his brand-new mortgage-free smart home in Canyon Lake Thursday morning. 12 years ago, Captain Carver was serving in Afghanistan when his platoon was ambushed in a rocket and explosive attack, leading to Carver needing to have his leg amputated along with multiple other injuries.
CANYON LAKE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

KIPP Texas-San Antonio set to open first new campus in four years

SAN ANTONIO – KIPP Texas-San Antonio plans to open a new state-of-the-art campus in North Central San Antonio next August. It's the first new KIPP school in San Antonio in 4 years, and the first-ever outside of Loop-410. The new location will be home to two schools, KIPP Somos...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive! in urgent need of fosters to help save lives

San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. This is the third time this week, 25 dogs or more were on the city's euthanasia list. Since October 1, 2022, SAPA! has saved 84 dogs and puppies through foster,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America

San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO -- You may have not known his name, but you may have had his food. Heriberto R. Rios, who founded locally-known Rios Barbacoa, has died, according to family. He was 90 years old. Rios began the family-owned business in 1978 on Zarzamora St. on the south side that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Come & visit the new, imaginative River Walk Public Art Garden

SAN ANTONIO - The River Walk has an exciting new cultural destination entitled the River Walk Public Art Garden. The outdoor museum showcases public art installations for both visitors and locals to enjoy. The garden provides a full public art experience, including free-standing sculptures and wall-mounted art installations. Once you...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

U.S. Department of Labor & Sysco settle claims of hiring discrimination

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor and Sysco Central Texas reached an agreement following alleged hiring discrimination against applicants at Sysco’s New Braunfels distribution center. The agreement comes after allegations that between 2018 and 2020, Sysco discriminated against 180 female applicants and 190 black male applicants,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue-Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio, a family owned and family run business bringing original Mexican cuisine just a few hours north of the border. The restaurant has been serving the south side for the last 8 years while keeping its...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

