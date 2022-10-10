Read full article on original website
Equestrian team jumps into 2022 season
Fresno State’s equestrian team opened its 2022 season with an 11-8 loss to Texas A&M at the Student Horse Center on Sept. 30. The Bulldogs came into the contest ranked No. 8, and the Aggies were ranked No. 3. Fresno State finished last season with a 6-11 record. Even...
Rampant inflation takes a bigger bite out of food, gas budget for Fresno State students
With inflation rates increasing throughout California and the Central Valley, the news team at The Collegian talked with students on their experience budgeting for gasoline and food with increased prices. Struggles of commuting with record gas prices. As early as August many drivers saw the decline in prices, with some...
Student fees to go up next spring following the opening of RSU
In 2018, 67% of Fresno State student voters approved the construction of the Resnick Student Union (RSU) along with a student fee increase to cover facility costs. These students were told that student fees would not go into effect until the building’s opening. Five years later, Fresno State students...
Absentee ballots going out with Fresno State-related Measure E included
Absentee ballots for the upcoming November 8 election are being mailed out now, and this season a Fresno State-related measure is included. Next month, Fresno County voters will be deciding on Measure E, a proposed 0.2% countywide sales tax that would raise funds over a 20-year period to help improve the university.
Tree Fresno and Fresno State students collaborate in tree planting event
Students participated in a tree planting event to celebrate “Clean Air Day” on Oct. 5 thanks to a partnership between Fresno State and Tree Fresno. Attendees planted approximately 65 crepe myrtle trees on Chestnut Avenue in the first of several phases Fresno State and Tree Fresno have planned to beautify the campus. Organizers hope that these events and the trees planted will promote cleaner air and a greener campus.
Community commemorates Sudarshan Kapoor during 33rd annual Gandhi celebration
Fresno State hosted the annual celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birthday while also honoring the work of Sudarshan Kapoor on Oct. 4 at the Fresno State Peace Garden. The celebration, which served to spread the message of “Stop the Hate, Stop the Gun Violence, Build a Culture of Peace,” commemorated Kapoor’s efforts in spreading peace and anti-violence rhetoric. He was the founder and first director of the Peace and Conflict Studies Program and also served on Fresno’s Human Relations Commission for 12 years.
‘Queering Mariachi’ introduces first all LGBTQ+ mariachi group, Mariachi Arcoíris De Los Ángeles
The Cross-Cultural and Gender Center (CCGC) continued its celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual interview session featuring two members of the first all-LGBTQ+ mariachi group, Mariachi Arcoiris De Los Ángeles. Fresno State students, community members and local high school Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) clubs listened to the...
It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Fresno State. Here’s what you need to know.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) began as a national “Day of Unity” conceived by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in October 1981. In 1987, the first DVAM was observed the same year the first national domestic violence toll-free hotline launched. In 1989, Congress passed Public Law 101-112...
