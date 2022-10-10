ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens send safety Marcus Williams to IR with dislocated wrist after win vs. Bengals

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8FOZ_0iTnIo0b00

The Baltimore Ravens will be without safety Marcus Williams for a “significant amount of time.”

The Ravens placed Williams on injured reserve on Monday after he sustained a dislocated wrist in their 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. It’s unclear how Williams actually injured his wrist in the game, but coach John Harbaugh believes it happened sometime in the first two series.

"He gutted it out," Harbaugh said, . "He didn't really say too much about it. So I don't think anybody realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it."

It’s unclear how long Williams will be sidelined, but Harbaugh confirmed the injury would not be season-ending.

Williams had two tackles on Sunday night. The 26-year-old has 33 tackles on the season and three interceptions — which is tied for the second most in the league.

Williams is in his first season with the Ravens after spending his first five with the New Orleans Saints. He had missed just four games up until this point in his career, too. Williams signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens in the offseason.

Williams is now the 10th player to go on injured reserve this season for the Ravens, just one year after they were the since the stat was tracked. He's one of several key defensive players to go down, too, , defensive tackle Michael Pierce's bicep injury and defensive end Steven Mean's Achilles injury and more.

Williams played just 29 snaps on Sunday night. Both Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton helped cover for him, and will both be filling in for him until he can return.

"Both [Stone and Hamilton] have their own styles, and I think they're going to both play well for us," Harbaugh said, . "So I'm looking forward to all those guys, as a team [and] as a group, kind of filling in for Marcus and not losing a step on that."

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 6

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 6. Which will come to pass?. Hope you sold high on CEH... Andy Behrens: This is the week the sell-high window on Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially closes, friends. He's coming off a game in which he was stonewalled by the Raiders and he's about to face Buffalo, the NFL's second-ranked run defense. CEH was emphatically outplayed by Jerick McKinnon last week (and arguably by Isiah Pacheco the week before) and he's essentially been a part-time player all year; he's played more than 50 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in only one game this season. This is the week Edwards-Helaire drops from the year-to-date top 10 at RB. Against the Bills, he's finishing outside the position's top 25.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Baltimore, OH
Baltimore, MD
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
102.5 The Bone

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson does not seem too sad to see fired coach Matt Rhule go

Matt Rhule is officially out with the Carolina Panthers, and the reaction of one of his players tells you all you need to know how bad things had become in Charlotte. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, currently the team's leading receiver, spoke about the coach's firing with reporters on Thursday. Whereas most players will pay lip service to their connection with a departed coach or try to pull in some blame themselves, Anderson, who had also played for Rhule in college, had mostly shrugs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
102.5 The Bone

Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

Through three seasons at Houston Baptist University and a fourth at Western Kentucky, Bailey Zappe’s offensive coordinator peddled a seemingly counterintuitive axiom. “I don’t believe in perfect play calls,” Zach Kittley, now Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator, told Yahoo Sports. “You’re playing against coaches that are really good. They’re going to give you something you’re not expecting.”
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 6 Bust Candidates: Big-name RB trio set to scuffle

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 6. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 6.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Sund
102.5 The Bone

From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

The quiet part is getting loud: Dan Snyder's NFL billionaires club wants him out. Forever.

Last May, an implied message was sent to Dan Snyder. For months across NFL ownership suites, a straw-polling of sorts had been under way concerning the embattled Washington Commanders leader. Swirling overhead was a maelstrom of trouble and it was intensifying. A messy workplace investigation into Snyder and his franchise had embarrassed the league and put seemingly everyone under a microscope.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 6: Wide Receiver rankings

We're now heading into Week 6 of the fantasy football season. Star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hasn't scored over 11 fantasy points since Week 1. He was drafted, on average, with the eighth pick back in August. He's currently the 18th-highest scoring wide receiver in half-PPR. That is...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy