electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
electrek.co

Pearl Harbor Joint Base just broke ground on a big solar-plus-storage system

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex just broke ground for the Kūpono Solar Project, a solar-plus-storage system in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i. The Kūpono Solar Project will sit on around 131 acres of federal land and feature a 42-megawatt (MW) solar array and 42 MW/168 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage. The renewable energy will go to Hawaiian Electric’s (HECO) grid and will power around 10,000 households on O‘ahu.
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Interesting Engineering

This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines

Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Fast Company

These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops

A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
thespruce.com

Can You Grow and Keep a Pothos in Water?

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) are some of the most popular and well-known houseplants available. They are low-maintenance, stylish, and there are lots of different kinds to choose from. Not only are they fun and easy to grow, but they are also incredibly versatile. They do well when grown in various different conditions and environments and can be acclimated to a number of growing mediums. Besides soil, one popular growing medium for pothos is water.
electrek.co

Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals

Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
altenergymag.com

Breakthrough Wind Solution Gives Commercial Property Owners Efficient New Rooftop Option to Generate Renewable Energy

Patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies generates up to 50 percent more energy at same cost as rooftop solar PV. A new bladeless wind energy solution designed to integrate with building electrical systems and existing solar energy systems is helping commercial property owners meet increasing demands for on-site renewable energy. Aeromine Technologies' innovative, scalable, motionless system easily installs on the edge of a building generating up to 50 percent more energy at the same cost as rooftop solar PV.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
Futurity

Trick turns plastic bags into building blocks for new stuff

A new process could make recycling plastic bags much easier. Polyethylene plastics—in particular, the ubiquitous plastic bag that blights the landscape—are notoriously hard to recycle. They’re sturdy and difficult to break down, and if they’re recycled at all, they’re melted into a polymer stew useful mostly for decking...
electrek.co

Meet the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler

Portland, Oregon-based lift-truck designer and maker Hyster Company just announced that it’s now piloting the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. The HFC top-pick container handler pilot program is taking place at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles. A container handler is a special forklift...
electrek.co

Rivian R1T electric pickups are in Africa to help with conservation efforts

Rivian has yet to officially expand R1T electric pickup deliveries outside of the United States, but some electric pickups are already in Africa – for a good cause. After a year in production, Rivian is just now starting to expand outside of the United States with the first deliveries expected in Canada by the end of the year.
electrek.co

Marine charging network Aqua superPower partners with Ingenity electric boats to promote e-mobility

Global marine charging network Aqua superPower continues to expand its reach and promote electric boat adoption with its latest partnership. It has teamed up with award-winning electric boat manufacturer Ingenity Electric to establish compatibility standards in marine e-mobility to expedite electric boat adoption and the charging infrastructure necessary to support it.
