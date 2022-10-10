Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia at several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7 ‘s Neighbors Helping Neighbors groups help residents organize relief
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the Suncoast always take care of their neighbors. In the aftermath of Ian, ABC7 has created two community Facebook groups for residents to organize and spread information following Hurricane Ian. There is a group for Sarasota and Manatee Counties and a group for Charlotte...
Keep Venice Beautiful needs help clearing Ian's damage from area parks, trails
Hurricane Ian left a lot of work for volunteers with the nonprofit Keep Venice Beautiful. The group is putting out an all-call for more volunteers.
usf.edu
Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County
A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
fox13news.com
North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
plantcityobserver.com
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County sets up van for free Wi-Fi
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management Officials announced Thursday that there will be a free wifi hot spot for those who need to get online. With internet outages still being reported around Charlotte County, Emergency Management officials have announced that an Xfinity Wi-Fi van will open at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools working to rebound after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Sarasota County Schools looks to get things back to normal after Hurricane Ian, it’s become a little more challenging than expected. Many of the district’s employees are struggling to pick up the pieces in their personal lives, let alone their professional ones. One teacher in particular says her home in Venice was near the eyewall of the hurricane.
Mysuncoast.com
Town Square to host blood drive Thursday
(WWSB) - Town Square, an adult day center in Bradenton, is partnering with Suncoast Blood Centers and other businesses to host a blood drive for those affected by Hurricane Ian. There is currently a blood shortage and the group is hoping to inspire its neighbors to help out. Town Square...
californianewswire.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Schools still aiming to open south county schools Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Continuing with its phased roll-out reopening plan, the School District of Sarasota County says they still intend to open schools Monday , Oct. 17. This was the target date to reopen schools in North Port and Englewood, which had remain closed due to the affects of Hurricane Ian in those areas.
Mysuncoast.com
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial Hospital to reopen North Port facility Wednesday
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port. The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning, along with outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services. Meanwhile, the 30-bed Disaster Medial Assistance Team tent...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane survivors looking for shelter, work
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian destroyed vibrant beach communities in Fort Myers, leaving people homeless -- and jobless. Michael Wetzel is a longtime Fort Myers Beach resident. “I’ve been through a couple tragedies I guess,” he said. Wetzel says this hurricane was unlike anything...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
Mysuncoast.com
How to sign up for Operation Blue Roof
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) — Following Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof to provide temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This service is free to homeowners, and the initial sign-up ends on...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
bshsnews.com
Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida
Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
