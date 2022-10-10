ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
City
Kirby, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Society
BigCountryHomepage

The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

11 Big Country schools are featured in the Harris Ratings Top 25

The Hawley Bearcats are the highest ranked team of eleven in the Big Country in the Week 8 edition of the Harris Ratings. The Bearcats are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 in Class 2A Division I this week by Cisco at number eight and Coleman at number nine.
HAWLEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wildcats#The Acu Wildlife Society
acuoptimist.com

Why ACU is not exempt from fleeing employees in college athletics

For 48 years, ACU had three sports information directors. After Jordan Herrod’s recent exit after a year and a half, ACU is searching for their third sports information director in just three years. Longevity is a staple for ACU especially when hiring faculty and staff. Athletics traditionally has been...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire at Abilene apartment complex displaces several residents

ABILENE, Texas — Early Tuesday, Oct. 11, Abilene Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of South 3rd Street for a residential structure fire. When they arrived, crews noted heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment at the complex. A quick attack was made on the fire limiting the spread to the involved apartment.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Sweetwater ISD Put on Lockdown Following Threat

SWEETWATER, TX — Sweetwater ISD on Wednesday morning with on lockdown.  The following is a message sent out by SISD:  SISD received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community. At that time, all campuses went into a lockout situation until an all clear was given by Sweetwater PD. At this time, an all clear has been issued by the police department.
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Providing Meals to Abilene Seniors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Rose Park Senior Activity Center is a place senior citizen’s in Abilene gather for activities. But if you head to the cafeteria, you will see the place is so much more. The kitchen staff at the center provide over 300 meals a day for seniors. From Monday to Friday, you […]
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Freshman Village is putting too high a price tag on attendance

It’s no secret attending Abilene Christian University is an expensive endeavor. While average tuition at most private universities sits around $38,050, ACU tuition tops out at a whopping $41,500 per year, not including room and board or textbooks per year. This price also does not include housing, textbooks or a meal plan.
ABILENE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.

The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday October 10th

An up and down roller coaster will be in the works with the forecast as the week progresses. We will start with cooler weather and warm up by mid week before another cool down by Thursday takes place. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% showers early with a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police need to identify Abilene vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two vehicle burglars. The male suspects were caught going through a truck on the 100 block of Riverside Drive October 9. Anyone who knows of these suspects’ possible whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy