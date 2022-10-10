Read full article on original website
Related
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By Fire
Arsons torched the St. Ann hospital last Friday night. The abandoned hospital that brought life into this world and then home to spirits was burned down. Another historic building lay in ashes.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
Employee injured after car drives into Abilene nursing home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee was injured after a car crashed into an Abilene nursing home Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Willow Springs on the 4900 block of S 7th Street around 3:45 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a driver turned into the front of the building after going […]
Here Are the Obvious Signs You Know You’re from the Abilene Area
One thing about those of us who live in the Abilene area is that we know how to make fun of and laugh at ourselves. That goes right down to how we view the very city we live in. Now, just because I say that doesn't give outsiders permission to...
bigcountryhomepage.com
11 Big Country schools are featured in the Harris Ratings Top 25
The Hawley Bearcats are the highest ranked team of eleven in the Big Country in the Week 8 edition of the Harris Ratings. The Bearcats are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 in Class 2A Division I this week by Cisco at number eight and Coleman at number nine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
acuoptimist.com
Why ACU is not exempt from fleeing employees in college athletics
For 48 years, ACU had three sports information directors. After Jordan Herrod’s recent exit after a year and a half, ACU is searching for their third sports information director in just three years. Longevity is a staple for ACU especially when hiring faculty and staff. Athletics traditionally has been...
HAPPENING NOW: Vehicle flips in South Abilene, one person remains stuck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle has been flipped over on Rebecca Lane in a single car accident. There is one person who is stuck inside the vehicle and first responders are at the scene sawing trees away to reach the individual. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and no fatalities […]
Fire at Abilene apartment complex displaces several residents
ABILENE, Texas — Early Tuesday, Oct. 11, Abilene Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of South 3rd Street for a residential structure fire. When they arrived, crews noted heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment at the complex. A quick attack was made on the fire limiting the spread to the involved apartment.
Two crashes happen at same time on Runnels County highway, one involving feral hog
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night. The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight. At the same time, another vehicle […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Sweetwater ISD Put on Lockdown Following Threat
SWEETWATER, TX — Sweetwater ISD on Wednesday morning with on lockdown. The following is a message sent out by SISD: SISD received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community. At that time, all campuses went into a lockout situation until an all clear was given by Sweetwater PD. At this time, an all clear has been issued by the police department.
Providing Meals to Abilene Seniors
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Rose Park Senior Activity Center is a place senior citizen’s in Abilene gather for activities. But if you head to the cafeteria, you will see the place is so much more. The kitchen staff at the center provide over 300 meals a day for seniors. From Monday to Friday, you […]
acuoptimist.com
Freshman Village is putting too high a price tag on attendance
It’s no secret attending Abilene Christian University is an expensive endeavor. While average tuition at most private universities sits around $38,050, ACU tuition tops out at a whopping $41,500 per year, not including room and board or textbooks per year. This price also does not include housing, textbooks or a meal plan.
An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.
The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 10th
An up and down roller coaster will be in the works with the forecast as the week progresses. We will start with cooler weather and warm up by mid week before another cool down by Thursday takes place. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% showers early with a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
PLEASE HELP: Police need to identify Abilene vehicle burglars
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two vehicle burglars. The male suspects were caught going through a truck on the 100 block of Riverside Drive October 9. Anyone who knows of these suspects’ possible whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and […]
Lane of US-277 closes due to Stamford SUV versus motorcycle wreck
STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lane on US-277 in Stamford had to be closed off Monday afternoon due to a wreck between a motorcycle and an SUV. The Stamford Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on US-277 near County Road 287, around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The inside lane headed […]
Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
Comments / 0