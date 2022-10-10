ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Florida four-star DL sees Ohio State visit as a “big one”

It was a relatively quiet recruiting Tuesday for the Buckeyes, but they were able to garner some positive news on the defensive line front as a top target for Larry Johnson seems to be eagerly awaiting his visit to Columbus. Plus, an in-state prospect discusses last weekends visit to Ohio State as he watched the Buckeyes take down Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

THE SITUATIONAL:

Everybody knew the offense would be lights-out. Ohio State just needed to pair it with the okayest defense to get back into the College Football Playoff. Taking chaos out of its special teams would be a bonus; that would make this journey back to normalcy more comfortable. Three sound units...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes

The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Former Wolverine Set To Make Return

A stellar junior year in Ann Arbor helped put former Michigan Wolverine, David Ojabo, on the map. During the 2021 season that led to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the college football playoff, Ojabo became a household name nationally - as both he and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would wreak havoc on opposing offenses from week to week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days

The Buckeye men's basketball coach took his turn at the Target Center podium Wednesday for an opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis. Chris Holtmann, the third men's coach to speak on stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days festivities, issued an opening statement to media members in attendance before opening things up for questions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Justin Frye and Larry Johnson Recap Ohio State’s First Half of Season in Bye Week Press Conference

While the Buckeyes don’t have a game this weekend, the work won’t stop this week for Ohio State’s football coaches. For one, they’re hitting the road this week to visit recruits all over the country. Secondly, the Buckeyes will still be preparing and practicing this week as they get ready to start their second half of the season next week against Iowa, who also has a bye this week. And four of the Buckeyes’ coaches took some time to meet with the media Tuesday in what will be Ohio State’s only press conference of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6

Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
NELSONVILLE, OH

