Ohio State football’s strength of schedule better than you think
I’ve heard a lot of people say that the Ohio State football team hasn’t played a strong schedule so far this season. They’ve played six games this season and none of those teams are currently ranked in the top 25. That’s not how the year started though.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
landgrantholyland.com
Florida four-star DL sees Ohio State visit as a “big one”
It was a relatively quiet recruiting Tuesday for the Buckeyes, but they were able to garner some positive news on the defensive line front as a top target for Larry Johnson seems to be eagerly awaiting his visit to Columbus. Plus, an in-state prospect discusses last weekends visit to Ohio State as he watched the Buckeyes take down Rutgers.
Eleven Warriors
THE SITUATIONAL:
Everybody knew the offense would be lights-out. Ohio State just needed to pair it with the okayest defense to get back into the College Football Playoff. Taking chaos out of its special teams would be a bonus; that would make this journey back to normalcy more comfortable. Three sound units...
Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes
The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game
The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
Centre Daily
Former Wolverine Set To Make Return
A stellar junior year in Ann Arbor helped put former Michigan Wolverine, David Ojabo, on the map. During the 2021 season that led to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the college football playoff, Ojabo became a household name nationally - as both he and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would wreak havoc on opposing offenses from week to week.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
Eleven Warriors
Three-star 2024 TE Gavin Grover Has “Awesome Experience” at Ohio State and Four-star 2024 Safety Vaboue Toure Picks Up an OSU Offer
Three-star 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover’s Ohio State visit on Oct. 1 for the Rutgers game isn’t something that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect will forget any time soon. “I had a really cool day, checked in right at 1:30 p.m., got to walk to the team room...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days
The Buckeye men's basketball coach took his turn at the Target Center podium Wednesday for an opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis. Chris Holtmann, the third men's coach to speak on stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days festivities, issued an opening statement to media members in attendance before opening things up for questions.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
nittanysportsnow.com
Barstool Sports College Football Show Will be At Penn State for Ohio State Clash on Oct. 29
On Tuesday, Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, announced they are coming to Penn State on Oct. 29 for their game against No. 3 Ohio State. For their weekly Barstool Sports College Football Show. The show airs every Saturday at 10 a.m., hosted by Portnoy, Big Cat, Brandon Walker (no...
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Earns Maxwell Player of the Week Honors for Six-Touchdown Performance Against Michigan State
The accolades keep coming for C.J. Stroud. Following his record-breaking performance against Michigan State on Oct. 8, the Ohio State quarterback was named the Maxwell Award player of the week on Tuesday. In the Buckeyes' win over the Spartans, Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Justin Frye and Larry Johnson Recap Ohio State’s First Half of Season in Bye Week Press Conference
While the Buckeyes don’t have a game this weekend, the work won’t stop this week for Ohio State’s football coaches. For one, they’re hitting the road this week to visit recruits all over the country. Secondly, the Buckeyes will still be preparing and practicing this week as they get ready to start their second half of the season next week against Iowa, who also has a bye this week. And four of the Buckeyes’ coaches took some time to meet with the media Tuesday in what will be Ohio State’s only press conference of the week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
