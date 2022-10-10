Read full article on original website
Mariners home playoff tickets facing steep prices
The Mariners are not only the hottest story in town, but they are also the hottest ticket as well. Postseason baseball is finally happening in Seattle on Saturday and scalpers are taking full advantage. “Clearly, there are a number of folks who have decided that it was a good investment...
Mariners Reaction: Wyman & Bob on ALDS Game 1 loss, Ray decision
Just about everything in Game 1 of the ALDS went the way Mariners fans would have wanted it to – until the last pitch. The decision to use Robbie Ray, who started Saturday for the M’s, to try to get Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez for the final out in Houston backfired Tuesday, with Ray’s second pitch catching too much of the plate and landing in the seats beyond right field for a three-run homer that violently turned what looked like a 7-5 Seattle win into an 8-7 Seattle loss.
K.J. Wright: Mariners’ Game 1 could be ‘good’ loss like 2012 Hawks had
There aren’t many moments in Seattle sports history that have been as much of a punch to the gut for fans as the Mariners’ ALDS Game 1 loss was Tuesday night. We could list them off (Sonics against the Nuggets, Seahawks against the Patriots, etc.), but in actuality, those losses were much more final than the M’s going down 1-0 in the best-of-five series against the Astros. So was the loss that former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright thought of that he was personally a part of when he saw what happened with the Mariners.
Alvarez smashes Mariners with walk-off, Astros win ALDS opener 8-7
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of the Mariners’ carefully crafted strategy with one colossal swing. The Mariners came to the postseason with a plan. Down to their last out, the October-tested Houston Astros weren’t so easily outmatched. Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two...
ESPN’s Passan: Why Mariners still have a shot vs Astros in ALDS
Tuesday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series was one of the toughest single-game losses the Mariners have ever endured, but there’s still a lot of series left to go and they’ve shown they belonged in October. That’s something ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan stressed when...
Salk: The 3 reasons Mariners are down 2-0 in ALDS to Astros
The Astros are a nearly perfectly constructed team. They don’t have a single obvious weakness. So the best way to beat them is to catch them on an off day and be happy it’s a short series, which limits the talent differential and enhances both the importance of luck and the individual moments that turn close games.
Mariners showed they can score without HR, must do so again vs Astros
After completing one of the biggest and craziest comebacks in MLB playoff history, the Mariners are set to take on the American League West champion Houston Astros in the ALDS in a showdown between two less-than-friendly division foes. To get to Houston, the Mariners won each of their Wild Card...
The keys to Mariners moving on from devastating Game 1 loss
The Mariners are exactly where we thought they would be. It might not be of any solace a day after a loss like that, but to win a road start in Game 1 of the ALDS against Justin Verlander was always going to be a bonus, not a necessity. Verlander...
Mariners lineup may be more dangerous in playoffs than it looks
There’s no getting around the fact that the Mariners’ lineup doesn’t look as fearsome as the one the Houston Astros will deploy in their American League Division Series matchup. Only three qualifying batters for Seattle had an OPS over .700 and just Julio Rodríguez posted one above...
Mariners still can’t solve Alvarez, Astros win 4-2 for 2-0 ALDS lead
HOUSTON (AP) — With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October. A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year’s World Series. Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run...
Drayer’s Notebook: Why Mariners stand behind Game 1 decisions
While Mariners fans, reporters, columnists, talk show hosts and just about anybody else who witnessed what happened in Houston on Tuesday likely spent hours dissecting, discussing and of course second-guessing the pitching decisions late in the team’s 8-7 walk-off loss, it didn’t appear there was much second-guessing on the part of the manager.
ALDS Game 2 Live Reactions and Highlights
Check out MyNorthwest’s live updates and analysis of Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez takes on right-handed Mariners pitching phenom Luis Castillo. The Astros lead the series, 1-0, after Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off homer to stun Seattle on Tuesday.
Seahawks will move Sunday game time back if M’s force Game 4
The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they will change the time of their scheduled Week 6 home game against the Arizona Cardinals if the Seattle Mariners are able to force a Game 4 in their American League Division Series with the Houston Astros. The Seahawks are currently scheduled to play...
Julio Rodríguez, amazing in Game 1, is why you can’t count Mariners out
Lost amid the shock and awe of Yordan Alvarez’s walk-off homer off Robbie Ray in Game 1 in the American League Division Series was the most impressive performance by the Mariners’ offense in the postseason yet. It sure didn’t look like the moment was too big for the...
Seattle Kraken Season Preview: Keys and questions for year 2
The Seattle Kraken headed to Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday afternoon to prepare for Wednesday’s season opener against the Ducks. It’s always an exciting time of year as every team is in playoff contention. Seattle has improved its roster and will be a better team in its second NHL season....
Seattle Kraken can’t hold 2-goal lead in 3rd, Ducks win opener in OT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal 55 seconds into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anaheim Ducks 4, Seattle Kraken 2: Stats. John Gibson made 44...
Washington State Ferries renamed for Mariners during postseason
The Seattle Mariners were named for the city’s maritime heritage, and now the team is receiving an honor worthy of their name, by naming the city’s maritime vessels for the team. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington state ferry names be changed, temporarily, to honor the...
