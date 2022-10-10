Read full article on original website
Doris Becht
3d ago
It will do nothing to stop discrimination. Anyone that doesn't get hired, is never told, why. I have worked where they took an application and threw it straight in the trash. They didn't like the way the person looked. So good luck..
Greatest Calling: Casper Council Moves Forward With Anti-Discrimination Ordinance
Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco called it his greatest calling as a legislator to move forward with the anti-discrimination ordinance that the city attorney's office had prepared for them. "To me, there is no greater calling as a government official that we stand to protect our community," Pacheco said. "There's no...
City Council advancing new anti-discrimination protections; Knell champion of proposal year after announcing change of views
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a majority of the members of the Casper City Council indicated they are ready to formally consider a proposed new anti-discrimination ordinance that would offer new protections against bias-motivated violence as well as discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations. Among members indicating a...
Governor’s advisory group, State Board of Education set to meet at UW at Casper campus
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and an advisory group formed by Governor Mark Gordon to explore ways to improve primary and secondary education will hold a joint meeting starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the University of Wyoming at Casper campus. The Reimagining...
Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
(PHOTOS) C-Can or C-Can’t? Casper considering new rules for shipping containers
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is seeing some increased use of shipping containers, also known as C-Cans, popping up around the community both for storage purposes and as design features as part of new businesses. Black Tooth Brewing’s new business in the Old Yellowstone District, for instance, includes an orange...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Cheesy pretzels at Casper Family Aquatics Center? New Wash. Park amenities? City brainstorming pool improvements
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from city staff on possible ways to improve revenues at aquatics facilities across the community. A range of ideas came up during the discussion led by Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez, including everything from starting to offer concessions at the Casper Family Aquatics Center to adding new amenities at Washington Park Pool to creating new events and doing a better job of marketing what pools have to offer.
Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
As governor calls for better mental health services, Healthy Wyoming says Medicaid expansion needed
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s “Mental Health Summit” kicked off Tuesday morning at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. “Building partnerships and expanding our collaborative efforts will help deliver timely mental health services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help,” Gordon said in a press release from his office on Tuesday. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions.”
Longtime airport mechanic Marvin Robinson to be honored Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. On Saturday, he will be recognized for his years of service with one of the most prestigious honors the Federal Aviation Administration can bestow: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
Cheyenne Man Wins Free Bluepeak Internet Service for a Year
Package valued at $1,000 of fast, reliable, fiber internet. Long-time Cheyenne resident Robert Motily was recently notified he was a winner in Bluepeak‘s Streamin’ Summer Sweepstakes. Motily – an Air Force veteran and retired federal employee – said he was “pleasantly surprised” about the prize and shared a ringing endorsement of his new fiber internet provider.
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
Casper’s ‘Distinguished Citizen of the Year’ sees rising number of youth needing housing, education support
CASPER, Wyo. — A teacher who helped found Wyoming’s first McKinney-Vento program for students in transition almost 24 years ago said Monday that there is a growing need for education and shelter support for youth who are homeless or whose families are living on the edge of homelessness in the community.
George Wienbarg: Why I Moved Back To Wyoming And Then Moved Back To New York Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It all started 3 months ago in The Summer of ‘22. After years of waffling, I had decided to drive a U-Haul truck back home to Wyoming. In it: everything I owned. I left on July 4th, the same day I’d arrived. It was Cheyenne’s 155th anniversary.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/5/22 – 10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Letter To The Editor: Please No More George Wienbarg, Feature Intelligent People Instead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently read the guest column by George Wienbarg. I was less than impressed. I was first hit by how sloppy and unorganized was the writing style of George. Lots of piles of words thrown out with little organization, descriptors being misfit and detracting from the flow.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorneys Ava Covert and Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
