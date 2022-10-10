Read full article on original website
Massive Highway 101 corridor project gets $75 million loan. How will money be spent?
The construction project aims to improve traffic flow on a critical Central Coast stretch of the highway.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the last week to $383. That’s $89 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $349. The most...
Large repaving project causing delays in Downtown SLO
A large repaving project is underway in San Luis Obispo. The city is repaving all streets in the downtown area.
Asian Citrus Psyllids discovered in Arroyo Grande
Six adult Asian Citrus Psyllids have been found in an insect trap in a residential neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
New Times
Four-term incumbent Bruce Gibson tussles with challenger Bruce Jones in race for a swing seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors
Jeers rained down on 2nd District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson at a Sept. 29 candidate forum in Atascadero. While answering a moderator's question about election integrity, Gibson scolded his Nov. 8 opponent, Bruce Jones, for "enabling" election conspiracy theories by endorsing, in Jones' words, "paper ballots and voter ID verification" as solutions to voter fraud concerns.
A slight chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms lingers Wednesday
Temperatures are staying mild with a stubborn marine layer. The post A slight chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms lingers Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays this week on the road as construction continues
The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays until the end of this week for the continued road construction. The post The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays this week on the road as construction continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mastering Margerum Wine Co.’s Tiny Kitchen on Santa Barbara Waterfront
A few years back, when Doug Margerum sold his interest in the Wine Cask — the Presidio Neighborhood restaurant, one-time bottle shop, and critical incubator of Central Coast vintners that he’d run since 1981 — he never intended to get back in the restaurant business. But upon hiring Carolyn Kope to captain the tiny kitchen inside of the Margerum Wine Company tasting room down on Mason Street in June 2020, he suddenly slipped back into the culinary scene, with their food becoming as much of an attraction as his wines.
visitventuraca.com
Top 10 Best Places to Watch Sunset/Sunrise in Ventura
Sunrise and sunset are sights to behold in Ventura. They are the two distinct times when locals take a pause before going about their day, lifting their eyes to the sky. When surfers decide to bob on the ocean and look out into the horizon instead of catching the next wave. When even the kids stop running in the sand to stand by their parents, breathe in deep, and gaze at the pretty colors in silence. In Ventura, we love our endless summer here. And there’s nothing better to remind us how lucky we are to be in Ventura than beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
Federal policy aims to get homeless people into housing first. Does it work in SLO County?
One participant called the Housing First approach, which works to get homeless people into homes before dealing with other issues, “a godsend.”
New organization organizing events in Arroyo Grande
A non-profit organization has formed in Arroyo Grande to help bring more community events to the village.
syvnews.com
Central Coast AirFest to fill the skies, and tarmac at Santa Maria Airport this weekend
Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport. The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
Santa Barbara Independent
Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground
There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
