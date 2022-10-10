ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Ynez, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Monique Limon
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
New Times

Four-term incumbent Bruce Gibson tussles with challenger Bruce Jones in race for a swing seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors

Jeers rained down on 2nd District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson at a Sept. 29 candidate forum in Atascadero. While answering a moderator's question about election integrity, Gibson scolded his Nov. 8 opponent, Bruce Jones, for "enabling" election conspiracy theories by endorsing, in Jones' words, "paper ballots and voter ID verification" as solutions to voter fraud concerns.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Signage#Santa Ynez Valley#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Chumash Museum Highway#Clean California#Santa Ynez Band#Chumash Indians
Santa Barbara Independent

Mastering Margerum Wine Co.’s Tiny Kitchen on Santa Barbara Waterfront

A few years back, when Doug Margerum sold his interest in the Wine Cask — the Presidio Neighborhood restaurant, one-time bottle shop, and critical incubator of Central Coast vintners that he’d run since 1981 — he never intended to get back in the restaurant business. But upon hiring Carolyn Kope to captain the tiny kitchen inside of the Margerum Wine Company tasting room down on Mason Street in June 2020, he suddenly slipped back into the culinary scene, with their food becoming as much of an attraction as his wines.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Top 10 Best Places to Watch Sunset/Sunrise in Ventura

Sunrise and sunset are sights to behold in Ventura. They are the two distinct times when locals take a pause before going about their day, lifting their eyes to the sky. When surfers decide to bob on the ocean and look out into the horizon instead of catching the next wave. When even the kids stop running in the sand to stand by their parents, breathe in deep, and gaze at the pretty colors in silence. In Ventura, we love our endless summer here. And there’s nothing better to remind us how lucky we are to be in Ventura than beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
syvnews.com

Central Coast AirFest to fill the skies, and tarmac at Santa Maria Airport this weekend

Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport. The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
SANTA MARIA, CA
CBS LA

Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground

There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy