Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
Taylor County Sheriff’s office warns of deputy impersonator
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a deputy impersonator. Sheriff’s office officials say this impersonator has been placing calls to unsuspecting citizens and businesses, demanding money and saying they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or for missing jury duty if they do not pay. This is […]
Two crashes happen at same time on Runnels County highway, one involving feral hog
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night. The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight. At the same time, another vehicle […]
Crime Reports: Fight at Cooper High results in injury of public servant, increase in vehicle burglaries continue
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4300 block of Capitol Avenue – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported that an unknown […]
Wylie High student launches dog care business months ahead of graduation
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At just 17 years old, Wylie High School senior, Jayden Evans co-founded a business purely out of raw entrepreneurial spirit and a love for pups. Magnolia Pup Board & Groom has been in business in North Abilene for just a hair longer than a month. With assistance from her co-founder and […]
Abilene authorities search for people staying at St. Ann’s at time of fire, determining if fire was accident or intentional
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not quite one week has passed since the old St. Ann’s Hospital burned down in North Abilene. New developments include a search for people who were staying in the building without permission. St. Ann’s went up in flames Thursday night, October 6 in the 1300 block of Cypress Street. While the […]
BREAKING: Sweetwater ISD Put on Lockdown Following Threat
SWEETWATER, TX — Sweetwater ISD on Wednesday morning with on lockdown. The following is a message sent out by SISD: SISD received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community. At that time, all campuses went into a lockout situation until an all clear was given by Sweetwater PD. At this time, an all clear has been issued by the police department.
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Wildcats pick up trash at Lake Kirby Park
The ACU Wildlife Society, Wildcats for Sustainability, and the Inland Ocean Coalition volunteers cleaning Lake Kirby Park. The ACU Wildlife Society, Wildcats for Sustainability, and the Inland Ocean Coalition teamed up this weekend to tackle trash at Lake Kirby Park. Volunteers collected lots of trash, mostly beer bottles, plastic, and cigarettes.
Police increasing traffic enforcement in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement. Increased enforcement began Monday, October 10 and will last for the next 12 months thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. This increased enforcement will focus on speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving, seatbelt and restraint violations and more. 2022 has […]
Suspect pleas guilty, gets 25 years for fatal drive-by shooting in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has pleaded guilty and received a 25-year prison sentence in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Abilene. Jose Avalos gave his guilty plea to Murder in a Taylor County courtroom and got his 25-year prison sentence Wednesday in connection to the death of Adam Joel Perez in December […]
HAPPENING NOW: Vehicle flips in South Abilene, one person remains stuck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle has been flipped over on Rebecca Lane in a single car accident. There is one person who is stuck inside the vehicle and first responders are at the scene sawing trees away to reach the individual. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and no fatalities […]
3 die in Runnels County crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
PLEASE HELP: Police need to identify Abilene vehicle burglars
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two vehicle burglars. The male suspects were caught going through a truck on the 100 block of Riverside Drive October 9. Anyone who knows of these suspects’ possible whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and […]
Here Are the Obvious Signs You Know You’re from the Abilene Area
One thing about those of us who live in the Abilene area is that we know how to make fun of and laugh at ourselves. That goes right down to how we view the very city we live in. Now, just because I say that doesn't give outsiders permission to...
Freshman Village is putting too high a price tag on attendance
It’s no secret attending Abilene Christian University is an expensive endeavor. While average tuition at most private universities sits around $38,050, ACU tuition tops out at a whopping $41,500 per year, not including room and board or textbooks per year. This price also does not include housing, textbooks or a meal plan.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.
The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
Remembering Hunter Pendergraft: Abilene driver killed after driving into a wall
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known for his sense of humor and kindness, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, passed away on Thursday morning after a fatal crash. The driver drove into the wall outside Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on Judge Ely. His family and friends said they are overwhelmed with the large support Hunter has received on social media. […]
