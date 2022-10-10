ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Teresa Perkins
3d ago

so what do these people's do wake up in the morning and say I'm going too kill someone today. God help us all we need you. praying 🙏

Jean g
3d ago

it really is so sad that kids can't be kids anymore. we need a village to help these kids. and parents need to start appreciating neighbors who watch kids on the block and correct them not try to fight someone looking out for ur kid. we need adults to be adults and get involved with their neighborhood. it's really sickening how our society has become. Can't tell u how many times kids on my block stayed at my house or someone's house got something to eT and waited for a parent to come home

Man, 63, dies after being shot in the head in East Mount Airy, police say

EAST MOUNT AIRY - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of East Sharpnack Street at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to officials, a 63-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds...
Victim Found With Gunshot Wound To Head In Philadelphia: Report

A 32-year-old man was shot dead on a Philadelphia street in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a report by 6ABC. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound to the head along the 3200 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane at around 3 a.m., the outlet wrote.
Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video

Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said. The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.
Video: 2 gunmen sought in connection with Germantown shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department have released surveillance video and asked for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Germantown. Police say the shooting occurred at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Logan Street on Wednesday around 1:48 a.m. According...
Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and...
