Teresa Perkins
3d ago
so what do these people's do wake up in the morning and say I'm going too kill someone today. God help us all we need you. praying 🙏
Jean g
3d ago
it really is so sad that kids can't be kids anymore. we need a village to help these kids. and parents need to start appreciating neighbors who watch kids on the block and correct them not try to fight someone looking out for ur kid. we need adults to be adults and get involved with their neighborhood. it's really sickening how our society has become. Can't tell u how many times kids on my block stayed at my house or someone's house got something to eT and waited for a parent to come home
