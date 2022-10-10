ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton man gets 15 months in Orlando fraud case

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man and former employee in the office of a Florida tax collector has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on fraud and drug charges. Joseph Ellicott was also ordered to forfeit $114,747 earned during the commission of the crimes. Ellicott had pleaded...
