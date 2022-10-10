TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO