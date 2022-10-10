Read full article on original website
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
'That's not my dad': Florida man accused of stealing truck with kids inside
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Bodycamera video captured the moment a Florida man was arrested after deputies say he stole a truck with kids inside. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down in Tampa on Monday by a man who said his truck had just been stolen. His two children – ages 4 and 8 – were still inside.
DNA links convicted killer to another Sarasota woman’s death
Authorities say DNA found on a man's clothing linked him to the killing of a woman who died in March.
Suspect identified in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police identified a suspected shooter Wednesday after seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar over the weekend.
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
Florida woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies seek man who allegedly stole baked goods, stuffed them in pockets at 7-Eleven
Polk County deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole pastries, donuts and danishes from a 7-Eleven store in Lakeland.
Man struck, killed while helping disabled vehicle in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a 60-year-old man was struck and killed while helping a disabled vehicle in Hernando County Wednesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.
DUI suspected in Polk County crash that killed toddler, broke 5-year-old’s neck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning crash that killed a 2-year-old child.
‘Hoax’ calls draw large police presence at Tampa Bay schools
Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible "swatting" calls at schools across Florida Tuesday morning, including in the Bay area.
Man texts family while being held at gunpoint during armed carjacking, St. Pete police say
A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Bradenton police officer struck while directing traffic
A Bradenton police officer is recovering after they were struck by a vehicle while directing traffic around an accident Tuesday afternoon.
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Pasco Sheriff Seeks Suspect In Multiple Wesley Chapel Attempted Car Burglaries
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – From July 6 to Oct. 8, there were several attempted car burglaries reported in the Meadow Pointe and Oak Grove communities of Wesley Chapel. According to deputies, the attempted burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. each time and
Bradenton man gets 15 months in Orlando fraud case
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man and former employee in the office of a Florida tax collector has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on fraud and drug charges. Joseph Ellicott was also ordered to forfeit $114,747 earned during the commission of the crimes. Ellicott had pleaded...
‘I’m still floored’: 16 shots fired into Tampa couple’s home
"You're not just shooting to be shooting, but you're shooting at someone's grandmother," Bryant said. "You're shooting at someone's father, you're shooting at someone's kid."
Police: Man posing as licensed roofer enters contract with elderly victim to replace roof for $47K
VENICE, Fla. — Police in southwest Florida arrested a Central Florida man whom they said pretended to be a licensed contractor. Venice police and code enforcement investigators said Eric Ziko, 36, of Ocoee, falsely claimed to be a licensed roofer. They said Ziko made a contractual agreement for $47,000...
‘It was chilling’: Tampa woman stalked with GPS tracker calls for tougher penalties
A Tampa Bay area mom says a man kept tabs on her with a GPS tracker.
