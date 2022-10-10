Shaq Says Biggie Recorded An Unreleased Verse For “Still Can’t Stop The Reign”

Shaquille O’Neal stopped by REVOLT’s Drink Champs and shared a special story about his time in the studio with The Notorious B.I.G.

In the latest episode premiered on Oct. 8, the NBA champion revealed that while the world has heard multiple versions of O’Neal’s 1996 record “Still Can’t Stop The Reign,” there is another version featuring an unreleased verse from the late Brooklyn rapper .

“My thing is this is Big coming in,” the 7-foot former athlete said. “One, I gotta impress Big cause if Big say, ‘No, this is terrible,’ I’m done. I won’t get a second shot.”

Diesel went on to reveal that he didn’t like his initial verse, so he redid it, but was still a bit apprehensive. When Biggie joined him in his home studio and nodded along to the track, it was the validation he needed.

“He’s like, ‘Ok big dog, that’s tight, that’s tight.’ And then I said, ‘Ok, he likes it.’ I’ma let him and Lil Cease do their thing. I said, ‘Here you go Big, here’s the pad and pen. Hit this button right here, I’m going to be in the house,’ and he’s said, ‘Nah, I’m ready now,’ and I said, ‘What you mean ready right now?’ and he starts smiling, and he went in there, and he killed it.”

Ultimately, Shaq had to have a tough conversation with the “Ten Crack Commandments” artist because his music needed to be kid-friendly. “And the first verse, I’m the only one that got it, and I’ll never play it. He went off, and I damn near had a tear in my eye cause I had to press that button and I was like, ‘Umm Big,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, for the kids, for the kids. My bad, Diesel,’ and then he did the verse that you heard on the thing [“Still Can’t Stop The Reign”]…yeah, I got it, but I’m not going to play it.”

It is a shame that verse won’t see the light of day, especially given the way the Lakers legend speaks about it with such conviction. Still, it is always great to hear untold stories about the late, great Christopher Wallace.

Check out the full Drink Champs interview below. Shaq talks about his collaboration with Biggie at the 13:00 mark.