Gloucester County, VA

80-year-old man dies in Gloucester County crash; other driver charged

By Caitlyn Burchett, Daily Press
 3 days ago

A Glenns man was charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash that left an 80-year-old man dead Sunday in Gloucester County.

Virginia State Police responded around 1:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) where the street intersects with Davenport and Woods Cross roads.

According to an investigation by state police, Jerry C. Rich, who was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover and struck a Chevrolet S-10 truck that was traveling northbound.

The 80-year-old driver of the S-10, Joseph F. Stephenson, died on impact, spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a press release. Stephenson was a Saluda resident. Next of kin has been notified.

Rich was charged with failure to yield right of way following the deadly crash.

Neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash, Anaya said.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

