news3lv.com
New 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' slot machine debuts at Circa Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular childhood game is now a slot machine adults can play in downtown Las Vegas. A new 'rock paper scissors' themed slot machine recently hit the casino floor of Circa Las Vegas. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Exhibit on King Tut's tomb opens at...
news3lv.com
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
news3lv.com
Human Nature talks new residency at South Point Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The last October show for Human Nature is Thursday night at South Point. They joined us to talk about performing at the South Point Showroom and when they will be back for some holiday cheer.
news3lv.com
Latest report shows Las Vegas apartment rents starting to dip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged $1,451 in the third quarter. That's...
news3lv.com
G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
news3lv.com
24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
news3lv.com
Registration now open for annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Grab your Santa suits; it's almost time for the Great Santa Run. Registration for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run is now open, with the event returning to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, December 3. This year's event includes both in-person and virtual...
news3lv.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda to join improv hip-hop group for shows at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Hamilton" creator and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage to join the group Freestyle Love Supreme for two nights of shows in Las Vegas. The Venetian announced that Miranda will be part of the performances scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17 inside The Summit Showroom.
news3lv.com
South Point Hotel hosts race week celebration with Budweiser Clydesdales
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — South Point Hotel is kicking off race week with a NASCAR celebration. Racing fans can celebrate the beginning of South Point 400 with retired NASCAR drivers Thursday night. Meet a variety of racing legends and fans at 6 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Virgin...
news3lv.com
DISCOVERY Museum in Las Vegas opens new exhibit to inspire interest in healthcare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit to inspire interest in the field of healthcare. The museum hosted a grand opening ceremony in the ECO CITY gallery to unveil the new exhibit, which is sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare. Museum officials say...
news3lv.com
Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
news3lv.com
Freakling Bros. Horror Shows returns to scare up some Halloween fun
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever as it marks 30 years of frights!. Warren Ross, director of operations and a former actor for the famed haunt, joined us to share some details. Visit FreaklingBros.com for more information on schedules and tickets.
news3lv.com
'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
news3lv.com
Fire torches building, vehicles in northeast Las Vegas valley lot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy black smoke is visible from a fire reported in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. Crews were called to a structure fire reported in the 4500 block of Carey Avenue, between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, at about 1:05 p.m., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Police identify suspect in 'Halloween mask' from north Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was killed after an officer-involved shooting in the north valley on Sunday. North Las Vegas police released new information regarding the gunman threatening civilians in a Halloween mask. 44-year-old Christopher Earl Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds near Carey and Martin Luther King...
news3lv.com
New 'fast casual' coffee shop 'The Parlour' to host three-day hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new valley coffee shop is looking to do some on-the-spot hiring during a three-day job fair planned for this weekend. The Parlour will be hosting the in-person hiring event starting Saturday, October 15, through Monday, October 17. Those interested in attending can stop by...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed after crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle in North Las Vegas. On Tuesday, at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to North 5th Street and Rome in reference to a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. Investigators said they believe the motorcyclist...
news3lv.com
Thief steals baby gifts from home in Henderson, caught on video
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A soon-to-be mother is sounding the alarm after having several of her packages containing baby gifts stolen from her front porch. Sasha Estrada shared with News 3 surveillance video of the crime that happened at her home in the Green Valley neighborhood in Henderson. It showed a man walking up to her front door and swiping a number of boxes before running off.
news3lv.com
Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Four arrested at Harry Reid Airport following days of disturbance calls
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Four people have been arrested at Harry Reid Airport following multiple disturbances over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday, October 7, on a Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas. According to an arrest report, a flight crew alerted officers that a man,...
