Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Latest report shows Las Vegas apartment rents starting to dip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged $1,451 in the third quarter. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows returns to scare up some Halloween fun

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever as it marks 30 years of frights!. Warren Ross, director of operations and a former actor for the famed haunt, joined us to share some details. Visit FreaklingBros.com for more information on schedules and tickets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire torches building, vehicles in northeast Las Vegas valley lot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy black smoke is visible from a fire reported in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. Crews were called to a structure fire reported in the 4500 block of Carey Avenue, between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, at about 1:05 p.m., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed after crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle in North Las Vegas. On Tuesday, at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to North 5th Street and Rome in reference to a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. Investigators said they believe the motorcyclist...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Thief steals baby gifts from home in Henderson, caught on video

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A soon-to-be mother is sounding the alarm after having several of her packages containing baby gifts stolen from her front porch. Sasha Estrada shared with News 3 surveillance video of the crime that happened at her home in the Green Valley neighborhood in Henderson. It showed a man walking up to her front door and swiping a number of boxes before running off.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
BOULDER CITY, NV

