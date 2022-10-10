Read full article on original website
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
16 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2022 Edition of Massachusetts Super Lawyers
BOSTON, MA—Sixteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Boston office are included in the 2022 edition of Massachusetts Super Lawyers magazine, with eight included on the Super Lawyers list and eight on the Rising Stars list. The Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Massachusetts Super Lawyers 2022...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Monte Watkins, Retired Division V Judge, Joins Neal & Harwell
NASHVILLE, TN—Retired Judge Monte D. Watkins has joined Neal & Harwell, PLC, as Of Counsel, announced Ronald G. Harris, Chief Administrator of the firm. Watkins was previously appointed to the court by former Governor Phil Bredesen in 2003 where he served as judge for Division V of the Tennessee 20th Judicial District Criminal Court. Prior to his judicial appointment, Watkins practiced law for 19 years as a sole practitioner with an emphasis on criminal defense, probate law and real estate.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Will I Go to Jail for a Drug Crime Conviction in Houston, Texas
There is nothing worse than being convicted of a crime. That said, people do make mistakes, and sometimes, they’re outright wrongfully charged altogether. That said, one of the most common types of crimes that we see here in Houston, Texas are those involving the possession and sale of drugs. Suppose you are someone who was recently accused of buying, selling, or using drugs here in Texas. In that case, you must continue reading and consider your legal options going forward, as you’re looking at a wide range of serious, potentially life-altering penalties. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most frequently asked questions regarding drug crimes in Texas. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0