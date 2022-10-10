Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1450wlaf.com
Allison Michelle Johnston, age 49 of Jacksboro
Allison Michelle Johnston, age 49 of Jacksboro, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1973. She enjoyed going to Disney World, traveling, and spending time with the grandkids. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Carson Ray Noe. Allison is survived by her...
1450wlaf.com
Debra Lynn Byrd, age 66 of Jacksboro
Debra Lynn Byrd, age 66 of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 31, 1956 Debra was a loving wife of 48 years and a loving mother. She loved traveling and spending time with her family, her husband Gary, son Adam, wife Sheena, and grand dog Edgar. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Midway Baptist Church. Debra worked for over 40 years under four different clerks at the circuit court clerk’s office in Campbell County.
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – What’s happening for halloween this year? We’re here to help you find out what’s happening this fall season. There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed.
1450wlaf.com
Chamber holds double ribbon cutting
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- On Tuesday, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce had a double ribbon cutting. Ribbons were cut at Knobby Hill Farm and Lindsey’s Sweet Treats and Catering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1450wlaf.com
October 13, 2022
TOP PHOTO: It was Purple Pinkie Day for South Campbell County Rotarians! Rotarians Melanie Nance, center and South Campbell County Rotary Club President David Hickman, right and Lorra Ripperger, left,…
1450wlaf.com
ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
1450wlaf.com
Longest serving county commissioner Whit Goins passes
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF was proud to honor Whit Goins and his 50 years of public service with a story from Charlotte Underwood in August. This morning, WLAF is sad to announce Whit Goins passing. The family man and community leader died on Wednesday, according to his family.
1450wlaf.com
Fallout after police walkout continues for the Town of Jacksboro
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Town of Jacksboro Police Department has new officers. At Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the board voted to hire Billy Lowe and Casey Geisler as full time police officers. The board also approved the hiring of Daniel Smith as police chief and promoting Franklin Ayers to assistant police chief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
1450wlaf.com
Man on ATV not able to out run the Tennessee Highway Patrol
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro man was not able to speed away from the THP for long on Monday afternoon. Around 3pm, Michael James Boshears was riding a motorcycle (CORRECTION an ATV) without a helmet, according to a report from the Campbell County Jail. A trooper with the Highway Patrol saw the helmet-less Boshears and attempted to make a traffic stop. Though, based on the report, Boshears did not stop.
1450wlaf.com
BOE monthly meeting is postponed until next Tuesday
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) -The Campbell County Board of Education regular session meeting scheduled for October 11th, has been postponed. It’s rescheduled for Tues., Oct. 18, 6 pm at the Campbell County Courthouse. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/11/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Caryville and La Follette Fire Departments pump testing units
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Once a year the Insurance Services Office (ISO) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) require every fire truck to be pump tested meaning the unit must pass to be certified to be used on a fire. Early on Tuesday morning, on the banks of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
Don’t let the flu get you. Get your flu shot at Terry’s Pharmacy
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Terry’s Pharmacy in La Follette and Jacksboro is getting you ready for the flu season with flu shots available at both locations. Now in at Terry’s are flu shots and the high dose flu shots. The staff at Terry’s will come right out to your car and administer your vaccination. Your insurance covers the cost of your flu shot. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/11/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Caryville seeks to fill assistant chief position
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – At last month’s Town of Caryville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted to hire a new police chief. Last night the board voted to advertise for the assistant police chief position. Current Assistant Police Chief Mikey Owens has resigned from the position.
Comments / 0