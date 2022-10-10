Debra Lynn Byrd, age 66 of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 31, 1956 Debra was a loving wife of 48 years and a loving mother. She loved traveling and spending time with her family, her husband Gary, son Adam, wife Sheena, and grand dog Edgar. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Midway Baptist Church. Debra worked for over 40 years under four different clerks at the circuit court clerk’s office in Campbell County.

