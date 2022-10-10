ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth City, FL

Public Information Session Video on Clearwater Referendum

The City of Clearwater hosted a public information session about the Nov. 8 referendum on 10/10/22 at the Morningside Recreation Center. Mayor Frank Hibbard gave an overview of the ballot question, the financial aspects of the deal and the development project and answered audience questions. A slideshow presentation highlighted what the project would mean for the city’s economy.
CLEARWATER, FL
City
Kenneth City, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

Gulfport Planning Board Tells City To Give Waterfront Land to Homeowners

The Gulfport Planning and Zoning Board concluded a two-hour meeting last Wednesday with three recommendations surrounding one issue. Three property owners on the eastern edge of Gulfport, near Clam Bayou, requested that the City of Gulfport give them the right-of-way portions in front of their property, part of a site known as Beach Drive but not used as a roadway.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Tim McBride Gets the Job Done at Rollin’ Oats St. Pete

It is possible that Tim McBride will get more work done today than most of the people who read this story. In fact, it is highly likely. The St. Petersburg resident, now in his late 50s, has spent years proving how much value someone can contribute to a business or a community. At an age when many people are looking ahead to possible retirement, he gets out six days a week and works all day without thinking about slowing down.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M

Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
eckerd.edu

Young Eckerd grad publishes brown pelican entanglement study in ‘Animals’ journal

Recent graduate Fairl Thomas holds a brown pelican at a local fishing pier. Photo credit: Terrie Dahl Thomas. The hypothesis was that anglers interacting with brown pelicans led to entanglements that often injured or killed the birds. Four years of research and one publication later, Fairl Thomas ’22 and Eckerd College Professor of Environmental Science and Biology Beth Forys, Ph.D., know that’s not the whole truth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

