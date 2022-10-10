Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete City Council appoints Brother John Muhammad to fill District 7 seat
His appointment is not without controversy, though. Members of the St. Petersburg City Council have selected Brother John Muhammad to fill in the vacant District 7 seat left empty by the resignation of former Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman. The Council picked Muhammad in a 4-3 vote, with District 1 Council...
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
Special meeting called over rejected Hillsborough transportation tax
A special meeting is scheduled for the Hillsborough County Commission on Thursday involving a rejected tax referendum.
Public Information Session Video on Clearwater Referendum
The City of Clearwater hosted a public information session about the Nov. 8 referendum on 10/10/22 at the Morningside Recreation Center. Mayor Frank Hibbard gave an overview of the ballot question, the financial aspects of the deal and the development project and answered audience questions. A slideshow presentation highlighted what the project would mean for the city’s economy.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Planning Board Tells City To Give Waterfront Land to Homeowners
The Gulfport Planning and Zoning Board concluded a two-hour meeting last Wednesday with three recommendations surrounding one issue. Three property owners on the eastern edge of Gulfport, near Clam Bayou, requested that the City of Gulfport give them the right-of-way portions in front of their property, part of a site known as Beach Drive but not used as a roadway.
stpeterising.com
400 Central begins foundation work, readies for vertical construction in downtown St. Pete
Construction continues on what will soon be the tallest residential building on Florida’s Gulf Coast — The Residences at 400 Central. When complete in 2024, the 46-story tower will contain 301 condominium units, 25,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, and 45,000 square feet of Class A office space.
Hillsborough School Board could approve new mascot for Chamberlain Chiefs next week
Students helped select the new name over the last few months.
usf.edu
School makeup days due to Hurricane Ian in the greater Tampa Bay region
Hillsborough County: Monday, Oct. 17 is no longer a teacher planning day; it is a full day for students, not early release. The following school days are now full days instead of early release:. • Nov. 7. • Nov. 14. • Nov. 28. • Dec. 5. • Dec. 12. •...
thegabber.com
Tim McBride Gets the Job Done at Rollin’ Oats St. Pete
It is possible that Tim McBride will get more work done today than most of the people who read this story. In fact, it is highly likely. The St. Petersburg resident, now in his late 50s, has spent years proving how much value someone can contribute to a business or a community. At an age when many people are looking ahead to possible retirement, he gets out six days a week and works all day without thinking about slowing down.
usf.edu
A St. Petersburg resident urges Black voters to 'show up for your ancestors'
Florida's general election is in less than a month, and Charday Davis of St. Petersburg will be there. The 36-year-old says she never misses an opportunity to vote, despite what she calls the ugliness of politics. WUSF's Daylina Miller spoke with Davis, who says she's inspired by her Black ancestors...
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
Florida CEO in storm of controversy after telling staff to report to office as Hurricane Ian approached land
PostcardMania CEO Joy Mendusa found herself in a storm of controversy after she encouraged employees to come to work even as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Florida coast.
Florida Attorney General, law enforcement officials to announce ‘massive’ fentanyl bust
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday.
Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief
Frida Alipour, owner of Frida's Cafe and Bakery in Largo, said the community was there to support her during the pandemic and now it's her turn to support people in need down south.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
‘Hoax’ calls draw large police presence at Tampa Bay schools
Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible "swatting" calls at schools across Florida Tuesday morning, including in the Bay area.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
eckerd.edu
Young Eckerd grad publishes brown pelican entanglement study in ‘Animals’ journal
Recent graduate Fairl Thomas holds a brown pelican at a local fishing pier. Photo credit: Terrie Dahl Thomas. The hypothesis was that anglers interacting with brown pelicans led to entanglements that often injured or killed the birds. Four years of research and one publication later, Fairl Thomas ’22 and Eckerd College Professor of Environmental Science and Biology Beth Forys, Ph.D., know that’s not the whole truth.
