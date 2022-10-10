It is possible that Tim McBride will get more work done today than most of the people who read this story. In fact, it is highly likely. The St. Petersburg resident, now in his late 50s, has spent years proving how much value someone can contribute to a business or a community. At an age when many people are looking ahead to possible retirement, he gets out six days a week and works all day without thinking about slowing down.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO