Mr. Dennis Alan Longmire, entered heaven to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, October 10, 2022. Dennis recently retired as the Owner/Agent for Longmire Insurance Agency, where he served his customers for 24 years. Dennis was a 50 year member in Jacksboro Masonic Lodge #322 F.&A.M. Dennis was also an active member of East LaFollette Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and part-time choir member (if Joy asked him to sing). In addition, Dennis thoroughly loved and appreciated all those in his Sunday School Class. Dennis is preceded in death by Parents, Walter M. Longmire and Thelma Jean (Petree) Longmire, and Grandson, Matthew Williams.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO