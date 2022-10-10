Read full article on original website
Rebecca Gail “Becky” Woods, age 57 of LaFollette
Mrs. Rebecca Gail “Becky” Woods, age 57 of LaFollette passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was a member of Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church. Becky was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, and Friend. She loved spending time with her “Grandbabies” and family. Preceded in death by Mother, Nellie Ruth Harmon, Grandparents, Thelma and Kenneth McGhee and May and Frank Harmon, and Aunt, Frankie Harmon.
Whit Samuel Goins, age 82, of LaFollette
Whit Samuel Goins, age 82, of LaFollette, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and currently attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge # 778 F&AM, Knoxville Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. Preceded in death by parents: Hugh and Minnie Underwood Goins. Sisters Larna Ridenour and Nannie Ivey. Earlier this year he was recognized for fifty years of public service that included: serving on the School Board, and numerous terms on the County Commission. He was an avid trader who could be found at Katie’s Restaurant enjoying spending time with his friends.
Chester Harold Paul, age 67, of LaFollette
Chester Harold Paul, age 67, of LaFollette passed away on October 11, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center of LaFollette, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith. He was an amazing husband, dad, and papaw. He loved spending time with his family. Chester enjoyed fishing, camping, watching NASCAR, and Tennessee football. He treasured time with his daughter Amanda and granddaughter Addison (his big baby girl). They were both his world.
Dennis Alan Longmire, La Follette
Mr. Dennis Alan Longmire, entered heaven to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, October 10, 2022. Dennis recently retired as the Owner/Agent for Longmire Insurance Agency, where he served his customers for 24 years. Dennis was a 50 year member in Jacksboro Masonic Lodge #322 F.&A.M. Dennis was also an active member of East LaFollette Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and part-time choir member (if Joy asked him to sing). In addition, Dennis thoroughly loved and appreciated all those in his Sunday School Class. Dennis is preceded in death by Parents, Walter M. Longmire and Thelma Jean (Petree) Longmire, and Grandson, Matthew Williams.
Longest serving county commissioner Whit Goins passes
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF was proud to honor Whit Goins and his 50 years of public service with a story from Charlotte Underwood in August. This morning, WLAF is sad to announce Whit Goins passing. The family man and community leader died on Wednesday, according to his family.
October 12, 2022
TOP PHOTO: The accident that claimed the life of Adam Chapman happened near the KROME Salon on the four lane in La Follette. JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Robert Byrd has been…
Don’t let the flu get you. Get your flu shot at Terry’s Pharmacy
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Terry’s Pharmacy in La Follette and Jacksboro is getting you ready for the flu season with flu shots available at both locations. Now in at Terry’s are flu shots and the high dose flu shots. The staff at Terry’s will come right out to your car and administer your vaccination. Your insurance covers the cost of your flu shot. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/11/2022-6AM)
Caryville and La Follette Fire Departments pump testing units
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Once a year the Insurance Services Office (ISO) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) require every fire truck to be pump tested meaning the unit must pass to be certified to be used on a fire. Early on Tuesday morning, on the banks of...
No burn permits to be issued in La Follette until further notice
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Not everyone knows that you must have a burn permit in order to burn something in the City of La Follette. Case in point is a couple of people burning within the city on Monday without permits. “We had a couple of spot fires today (Monday) as a result of folks burning,” said La Follette Fire Chief Jimmy Pack.
