WHSV
Underdog Dukes ready for Sun Belt debut
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023 season. “I think that we are going to be that underdog team that no one is going to be expecting,” said JMU junior forward Clair Neff. “I think we are going to be a really stong and powerful team this year without a shadow of a doubt.”
WHSV
Student Athlete of the Week: Ellie Cook
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU women’s soccer is currently the top-ranked team in the Sun Belt. The Dukes’ next star is nearby at Fort Defiance High School. Ellie Cook is a senior who committed to the Dukes program after gaining attention for her skills on the pitch. “I’m...
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
wina.com
Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
WHSV
JMU Football Opponent Report: Georgia Southern
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing for a road game at Georgia Southern. 2022 Record: 3-3 Overall (0-2 Sun Belt) Head Coach: Clay Helton (1st Season - 3-3 Overall at GSU, 49-27 career) Player to Watch: Kyle Vantrease (Quarterback) - 1,933 passing yards, 15 total TD, 11 interceptions.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec in need of referees for upcoming fall and winter sports
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As fall ball season approaches, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is in need of referees to officiate league games. The ages range from kindergarten through 6th graders and Harrisonburg hosts leagues for football, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. “Everybody’s been running through an official shortage so again we’ve...
wina.com
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists
UVA is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024
WHSV
Bridgewater volleyball defeats rival EMU, stays perfect in ODAC play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College volleyball team is still unbeaten in ODAC play. The Eagles earned a hard-fought, five-set win at rival Eastern Mennonite Tuesday night. The Eagles dropped the first and third sets but claimed the victory by winning sets two, four, and five. Faith DePew led...
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer plays American to draw
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a draw Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes visit American in Washington, D.C. and played the Eagles to a 2-2 tie. Tyler Clegg and Clay Obara scored goals for JMU while Yanis Lelin and Cameron Arnold dished out assists. Sebastian Conlon recorded three saves in goal for the Dukes.
virginiasports.com
No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
cbs19news
Brunelle back to 100 percent ahead of first season with UVA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From Green County to Charlottesville plenty of fans and family are excited to see Sam Brunelle in a Virginia uniform. Brunelle said she heard the lower bowl at John Paul Jones Arena is almost sold out of season tickets for women's basketball. But for Brunelle, she is just excited at the prospect of suiting up on any basketball court again after a long offseason of rehab following shoulder surgery.
WHSV
Make-A-Wish volunteers needed in Harrisonburg area
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, there are 30 children battling critical illnesses in the Shenandoah Valley who are waiting for their wishes to be granted. The organization says volunteers in the Harrisonburg area can help make that happen. Right now, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has 16 wish...
streakingthelawn.com
Best food spots around UVA from a current student’s perspective
As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
WHSV
Harrisonburg PD to host SWAT Competition Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will host the 20th annual SWAT Competition on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include 16 teams from across Virginia, including many from the Shenandoah Valley. The conference is primarily a training opportunity designed to challenge SWAT officers to excel in a...
breezejmu.org
AD Jeff Bourne says 2022 bowl ‘unlikely’; pleased with football’s start
JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne waited nearly an entire decade to move JMU to the FBS after receiving interest to jump in 2014. Now, the wait is proving to be worth it. After No. 25 JMU received its first-ever AP Top 25 ranking Sunday afternoon, the Dukes’ national spotlight has grown into one of the top stories in college football so far this season. Bourne held media availability Monday to discuss football’s 5-0 start and the implications of such across JMU Athletics.
WHSV
Bridgewater community members carry on Whitelow’s waving tradition
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -Carlyle Whitelow was the first African-American athlete at Bridgewater College, and later served as a teacher and coach there for many years. “He was I think one of the biggest rays of sunshine anyone could ever meet, he was one of our biggest community supporters, he was an amazing campus supporter and to our family, he was a good friend,” organizer of Pack the Parking Lot Whitney Smith said.
WHSV
Honey Run Elementary hosts Careers on Wheels
QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Honey Run Elementary School in Shenandoah County had their first Careers on Wheels Event bring out community professionals from all kinds of backgrounds. Military vehicles, tractor trailers and fire trucks all filled the field at the school, Wednesday morning. “We have Trumbo Electric and Streett Trucking...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
