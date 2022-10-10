ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council to hear compensation study Tuesday

By Kim Smith
Odessa city council members are expected to hear from the company hired to compare first responders’ compensation packages with communities of like-size Tuesday night.

Evergreen Solutions did not make any comparisons in a nine-page report released in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.

“At (Tuesday’s) meeting they will discuss with the council pay philosophy, various options and provide cost detail information related to each of the options,” City Manager Michael Marrero said via email Monday evening.

According to the report, city officials must decide what “market position” it wants to be in when compared to its peers. Average, 66th or 75% percentile or at the top? The city must also decide if it wants to make changes to the total compensation or to the base pay.

The city council must further decide how quickly it wants salaries to advance and how that should be done.

Evergreen, which was paid $111,500 for the report, included the estimated populations and per capita income for 19 Texas cities and Ector County.

The council voted unanimously July 26 to hire an outside firm to look at all city employees’ pay in comparison with other communities, but asked Evergreen Solutions to place a rush on first responders’ pay because Odessa Fire Rescue is losing firefighters at a rapid rate and some attribute it to poor pay.

In fact, during the council meeting Sept. 27, Mayor Javier Joven and council members Denise Swanner and Mark Matta voted to give OFR raises before getting the results of the Evergreen study. The measure failed by a 4-3 vote.

Swanner made a motion to raise new firefighters’ starting salary by 22% to $65,823; to give captains a 15% raise, division captains a 12% increase and battalion chiefs an 8% raise. The total cost could be covered by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money, she said.

Upon hearing the first-responders’ portion of the study was expected to be completed by Tuesday, the rest of the council voted against Swanner’s motion.

OFR Chief John Alvarez told the council 30 firefighters have left so far this year and eight definitively attributed their departure to low pay.

The council is also expected to consider entering a zero dollar lease agreement with the Black Cultural Council of Odessa for the Gertrude Bruce Historical Cultural Center, 1020 E. Murphy Street. According to city documents, the cultural council would be solely responsible for the building’s maintenance, repair and operation expenses and would have to carry insurance.

The council is also expected to “deliberate the employment, evaluation, duties, discipline, complaint or dismissal” of the following people: Judge Carlos Rodriguez and Keith Kidd of municipal court, City Secretary Norma Aguilar-Grimaldo, City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero. The council has the option of holding the discussions in executive session.

According to city officials, none of the above people receive written evaluations as they are council appointees.

