Bozeman, MT

247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

BYU to show off sweet 'cougar helmets' for clash against Arkansas

The BYU Cougars need a bounce-back game after a tough 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cougs, life isn't going to get any easier come this Saturday. No, Arkansas isn't the world-beater we thought it could be. The Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation just a few games ago but have since dropped three-straight to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 23 Mississippi State.
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mid-term season grades for USC with college football TV analyst Greg McElroy

ESPN college football television analyst Greg McElroy handed out “mid-term grades” for USC’s 2022 season. We give out a report card here at Trojans Wire after every USC football game, and you will want to see what we said after the Washington State game. McElroy offered his own grade for USC for the first six games of this season. He had plenty to say about Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, and the whole operation at Heritage Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA

