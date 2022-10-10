Read full article on original website
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders
Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey
What's Oregon's focus during their bye week according to Dan Lanning?
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice plan and focuses during their bye week ahead of a massive home game against Top 15 program UCLA next week.
Yardbarker
BYU to show off sweet 'cougar helmets' for clash against Arkansas
The BYU Cougars need a bounce-back game after a tough 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cougs, life isn't going to get any easier come this Saturday. No, Arkansas isn't the world-beater we thought it could be. The Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation just a few games ago but have since dropped three-straight to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 23 Mississippi State.
Mid-term season grades for USC with college football TV analyst Greg McElroy
ESPN college football television analyst Greg McElroy handed out “mid-term grades” for USC’s 2022 season. We give out a report card here at Trojans Wire after every USC football game, and you will want to see what we said after the Washington State game. McElroy offered his own grade for USC for the first six games of this season. He had plenty to say about Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, and the whole operation at Heritage Hall.
Week 8 Idaho high school football preview: Top games to watch, players to see, score predictions
Here is an inside look at the top high school football games across the state of Idaho during the eighth full weekend of 2022. CLASS 5ANO. 9 COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS (4-3) at NO. 10 POST FALLS TROJANS (5-2)7 p.m. (PST) Friday at Post Falls High School Game nugget: Coeur d’Alene has won six out of the ...
