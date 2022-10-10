Bobby Hauck could become winningest head coach in Idaho-Montana rivalry history

Read full article on original website
Griz Q&A: Bozeman product Kris Brown embracing his reserve QB role
MISSOULA - Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kris Brown was never allured to the hometown team. After all, he was just a California transplant set in Bozeman for his high school playing days and Montana State never did offer him. But it wouldn’t have mattered anyways. Despite living in MSU territory and...
Hellgate's Finneas Colescott, Sentinel's Malia Bradford claim Missoula city championships
MISSOULA — Finneas Colescott didn’t look like he broke much of a sweat Thursday at the Missoula city cross country championships. The Hellgate senior didn’t fall to the ground, throw up or bend over while putting his hands on his knees for an extended period like other runners. He coolly jogged through the finish line at Linda Vista Golf Course and waited for other teammates to complete the race.
Montana Grizzlies football delivers thoughts on FCS playoff format
MISSOULA – A debate that’s been going on forever in college football: Do you prefer the FCS or FBS postseason format?. For those unfamiliar, the FBS plays in bowl games following the season. Based upon their regular-season records, schools are invited to a single game sponsored by a corporate company with a monetary payout going to the winner. As for the FCS, it’s a bracket format with 24 teams playing to win a championship. Win and move on, lose and go home.
Andrew Verlanic reinstated as Deer Lodge head football coach
DEER LODGE — The Powell County High School school board unanimously voted 7-0 to reinstate briefly suspended head football coach Andrew Verlanic during a Monday evening meeting. The motion came following a one-hour closed session between Verlanic and the school board in which both parties discussed the fallout from...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
How Much Has Missoula, Montana Changed Since the 1980s?
I was born and raised in Great Falls. And when I was 21 I moved to Missoula. I told my folks that I was going to give college a try. So I enrolled at the University Of Montana. For three weeks. To say that my study habits weren't very good...
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Missoula Born Actor to Star in Upcoming ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie 2023
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents to not allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Polson, MT Antelope Hunter Describes Hunt Opening Day
Devin Huntley, from Polson, Montana, sent this to the Captain describing his opening day antelope hunt in eastern Montana:. “Saw a herd bedded down last Friday night and went back just before sunrise Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM and walked out in the field. Of course nothing was there :-). So I started walking and suddenly saw antelope on top of a ridge about a mile in front of me. I decided to lay down in the middle of some dewey grass and wait for them to come. They decided to bed down about 800 yards where I was and I was stuck with nowhere to go and soaking wet. Suddenly they got up and ran towards me. Then I noticed a large herd probably 15 to 20 coming from my right. I log rolled about 150 yards into a ditch and snuck forward to where I could get a shot. When I poked my head up they were of course gone. I then spotted them as they emerged from a small fold in the land. I couldn’t quite get above the grass line to get a shot so I decided to wait. After about 60 to 70 minutes they wandered out into a flat area where I could get a shot at 392 yards, which for my gun is not a difficult shot.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
How To Pronounce Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge In Salish
After a dedication ceremony with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes on Indigenous People's Day 2022 which saw Missoula's iconic Higgins Street Bridge officially renamed as Grizzly Beartracks Bridge, many Montanans are wondering... How do I pronounce this thing?. I was wondering myself, so I asked the Missoula subreddit r/missoula:
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
Mullan Rd. in Missoula reopened after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert from Missoula County says eastbound traffic on Mullan Rd. is being turned around and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. The Missoula Police Department reports there is a vehicle v. motorcycle accident in the area of Great Northern Ave. First responders are on...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Sheriff trying to ID theft suspects at Oxbow Cattle Co. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two suspects accused of theft on two different occasions at Oxbow Cattle Company in Missoula Sept. 12. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook said one suspect is a man and the other is a woman. Oxbow Cattle Company is...
Missoula man admits to fentanyl trafficking following overdose death
A Missoula man has admitted to fentanyl trafficking charges after law enforcement responded to a reported drug overdose death in Missoula County earlier this year.
Missoula County officially ends emergency declaration over COVID-19
More than two years after issuing an emergency proclamation due to coronavirus, Missoula County officially retracted it on Tuesday.
Person who fired gun at car in Missoula sought
The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public's help after the driver of a pickup truck fired a gun at a parked on Tuesday.
New Beartracks Bridge Needs One-way Traffic, One More Time
The new Beartracks Bridge is officially named, but there's still work to be done before winter. And that means drivers won't be able to travel directly into Downtown Missoula for a couple of weeks. The dedication of the bridge yesterday marked the symbolic end to the lengthy project. But John...
