Automotive excellence in a nutshell. The late 1990s were a crazy time for automotive enthusiasts everywhere. In America you had the introduction of the LS1, Japan was starting to crank out some truly iconic sports cars, and even Europe was getting in on the fun with some of their more luxury focused models. However there is one vehicle that stands out from that era for something you might not expect. That’s because the car didn’t necessarily become famous for one or two quick innovations but rather for being a generally awesome sports car platform that built its reputation over time and subsequently became one of Germany’s best automobiles. That’s right, it’s the Porsche 911.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO