villages-news.com
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
villages-news.com
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
villages-news.com
Beautiful Orange Sunrise Over Lake Sumter
Check out this beautiful orange sunrise over Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
click orlando
Pig on the Pond returns to Clermont this weekend. Here’s what to expect
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Pig on the Pond festival will be returning for three days of family fun this weekend to Waterfront Park in Clermont. Events will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
villages-news.com
Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November
The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
WESH
St. Johns River to crest soon as flooding persists near Lake County homes
ASTOR, Fla. — It's been roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian pushed its way through Central Florida, and flooding continues to be a significant issue. Some areas along the St. Johns River are still projected to rise a bit. One homeowner in Astor doesn't have water in her home,...
Villages Daily Sun
Tai Chi on the Square attracts dozens
Lake Sumter Landing Market Square brought together more than 100 people who were interested in the gentle and controlled movements of tai chi. The martial art session, instructed by Sandy Laing, was this month’s outdoor square event, which is presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. Participants were able to learn a few basics of the Sun style, which is known for its smooth movement and is associated with easing arthritis.
villages-news.com
Dennis Thibeau
Dennis Thibeau, 72, of The Villages, Florida formerly of Crestview and Orlando died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on October 21, 1949 in Biddeford, Maine and grew up in Pine Point and Old Orchard Beach. He was a proud veteran of The United States Air force...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
westorlandonews.com
Sold: The Addison at Clermont
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show was held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Find out what breed was on full display on this weeks Horse Capital TV.
palmcoastobserver.com
Waste Pro and Phillips & Jordan to begin debris collection in Flagler County
Waste Pro, at the request of Flagler County, will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of the County, including private homeowners’ associations and gated communities to aid cleanup efforts as early as Tuesday, Oct. 11. “We ask that all vegetative debris that isn’t...
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Claudia H. Liberatore
Claudia H. Liberatore, 81, of Summerfield, passed away at her home after a bravely fought battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she graduated from Pine Hill High School. Claudia retired as an administrative assistant for the Iroquois Central School System in Elma, N.Y., where she resided for many years before moving to Florida in 1999 with her husband, the late Sarifino “Sal.” Claudia enjoyed her retirement reading, playing golf and board games, making wreaths, and spending time with friends. She was an election poll worker as well as assisted her husband with FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for her 55+ community.
