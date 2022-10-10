ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition

Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta

Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)

A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

7 suspenseful Georgia-filmed movies and shows

Georgia has become a popular location for Hollywood films in recent years, thanks to the striking topography of the region (and state tax breaks). It just so happens that many films and television shows filmed in Atlanta are related to vampires, zombies, mass murderers and other general post-apocalyptic horrors (yikes!). So as we countdown to Halloween, grab your popcorn and rewatch these seven scary movies and television shows, then get in the car and explore the various sites around Georgia where they were filmed.
ATLANTA, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Morehouse College to rededicate King Chapel after $11 million upgrade

The 2,500-seat chapel is one of the largest indoor facilities in the Atlanta University Center and is described by the college as “the world’s most prominent religious memorial honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘48 and his Black social gospel justice ministry.” The rededication will include a symposium of sessions led by Morehouse College professors and visiting scholars.
ATLANTA, GA
nique.net

Alum Spotlight: Damon Williams

In 1998, at the age of 18, Damon P. Williams, a native of Ellicott City, Md., stepped foot on Tech’s campus in Atlanta with a sense of determination to make a difference. As a freshman staying in Hefner Residence Hall, Williams was unaware of the impact that he would eventually have on the Tech community and Atlanta over 20 years after graduating.
ATLANTA, GA

