Ector County, TX

ECISD: Report of kidnapping unfounded

By Odessa American
 3 days ago
Wednesday after school Ector County ISD police got a call from a parent reporting an attempted kidnapping during after-school pick up at Jordan Elementary.

The police and principal talked to a number of people on Thursday and Friday and believe a teacher confused two kindergarten boys for each other and stopped one of them from walking away with what she thought was the wrong person. It was the correct person and straightened out, a news release said.

The social media post seems to claim someone was trying to look like a mom and tried to take someone else’s child but nothing was found to support that, the release said.

Odessa, TX
