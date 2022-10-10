ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 schedule announced for Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team

The mindset for a lot of Oregon Duck fans may currently be dialed into the football team, but if you’ll allow yourself to look elsewhere during the bye week, you’ll notice that basketball season is starting to get underway. We’re still several weeks away from games getting started, but on Monday, the men’s basketball team allowed media members into practice for the first time — the defacto start of our coverage season — and Tuesday saw the release of the full basketball schedule for Kelly Graves and his team. Highlighted by games against TK, it is sure to be another thrilling season...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy