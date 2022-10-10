ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: Dist. 1 House debate to feature Moore, Jones at Weber State

By Scott Lewis
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

OGDEN, Utah, ( ABC4 ) — Republican incumbent Blake Moore will face off against Democratic challenger Rick Jones live at 6 p.m. from Weber State University tonight, and you can watch the debate in its entirety in the video player above.

The debate is the second of five hosted by the Utah Debate Commission for the Nov. 8 election, and will be moderated by Utah Public Radio Morning Edition Host Kerry Bringhurst .

PREVIOUS STORY — WATCH: Curtis and Wright face off in congressional debate at BYU

Moore is completing his first term as congressman for Dist. 1. He has formerly served as an international healthcare consultant with DocBerry International, a foreign service officer with the U.S. Department of State, and an executive with the Cicero Group. He won the Dist. 1 seat in 2020 with 69.5% of the vote.

Jones is a retired adjunct teacher of economics from Weber State and is described by the Utah Democratic Party as a “constitutional scholar.” Among the chief points of his campaign platform are tax reform, taking action on climate change and reducing health care costs for Utahns.

HOW TO WATCH: ABC4.com will carry the entire debate on our live stream . You can also watch the debate from the Utah Debate Commission’s website .

The remaining list of debates for the Nov. 8 election are as follows:

Oct. 10 — U.S. House, Dist. 1

Oct. 12 — U.S. House, Dist. 4

Oct. 14 — U.S. House, Dist. 2

Oct. 17 — U.S. Senate

  • Mike Lee (R) vs. Evan McMullin (no party)
  • 6 p.m. at Utah Valley University
  • Moderator: Doug Wright
  • ABC4 will carry this debate live on-air and on our live stream
