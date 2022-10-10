LIVE: Dist. 1 House debate to feature Moore, Jones at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah, ( ABC4 ) — Republican incumbent Blake Moore will face off against Democratic challenger Rick Jones live at 6 p.m. from Weber State University tonight, and you can watch the debate in its entirety in the video player above.

The debate is the second of five hosted by the Utah Debate Commission for the Nov. 8 election, and will be moderated by Utah Public Radio Morning Edition Host Kerry Bringhurst .

Moore is completing his first term as congressman for Dist. 1. He has formerly served as an international healthcare consultant with DocBerry International, a foreign service officer with the U.S. Department of State, and an executive with the Cicero Group. He won the Dist. 1 seat in 2020 with 69.5% of the vote.

Jones is a retired adjunct teacher of economics from Weber State and is described by the Utah Democratic Party as a “constitutional scholar.” Among the chief points of his campaign platform are tax reform, taking action on climate change and reducing health care costs for Utahns.

HOW TO WATCH: ABC4.com will carry the entire debate on our live stream . You can also watch the debate from the Utah Debate Commission’s website .

The remaining list of debates for the Nov. 8 election are as follows:

Oct. 10 — U.S. House, Dist. 1

Rick Jones (D) vs. Blake Moore (R)

6 p.m. at Weber State University

Moderator: Kerry Bringhurst

ABC4 will carry this debate on our live stream

Oct. 12 — U.S. House, Dist. 4

Darlene McDonald (D), Burgess Owens (R), and January Walker (United Utah)

6 p.m. at University of Utah

Moderator: Lauren Gustus

ABC4 will carry this debate on our live stream

Oct. 14 — U.S. House, Dist. 2

Cassie Easley (Constitution), Nick Mitchell (D), and Chris Stewart (R)

6 p.m. at Southern Utah University

Moderator: Boyd Matheson

ABC4 will carry this debate on our live stream

Oct. 17 — U.S. Senate

Mike Lee (R) vs. Evan McMullin (no party)

6 p.m. at Utah Valley University

Moderator: Doug Wright

ABC4 will carry this debate live on-air and on our live stream

