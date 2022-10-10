ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kgns.tv

Not much of a change

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning scattered clouds and slightly humid in the 70s this morning. Today sunny skies, temperatures increasing into the 80s and a high of 94. Mild night with mostly clear skies a low of 73. Not much change for this week highs will continue to be...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Hot Through Sunday, Cooler/Wet Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler airmasses are moving across the Great Plains, and will weaken and dissipate as they reach south Texas during Thursday. We have a slim shower chance Thursday, most places will stay dry. Temperatures will not change much until a stronger system arrives from Canada during Monday with a good chance of rain and cooler temperatures.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions

Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Weather
Environment
KCEN

Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas

Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods. Shivers and Friendly Fright in Temple Halloween Events in Temple. 5th Annual West Temple Oktoberfest - 3 West Alehouse & Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle. Saturday, Oct. 15. 12...
WACO, TX
LoneStar 92

15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
anjournal.com

Property tax foreclosure sales now also online

Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

